Tristan Thompson to Alleged Baby Mama: Take My Hush Money! And Keep My Kid Away from Me!

As previously reported, Tristan Thompson has been sued for paternity.

A woman named Maralee Nichols claims in recently-filed court documents that the professional basketball player got her pregnant about the two had sexual intercourse in March.

On the night of Thompson's 30th birthday.

Since we originally published this storry, however, two new developments have emerged:

ONE: Nicholas has given birth to a baby boy.

TWO: A text message Thompson supposedly sent to Nichols has been made public... in which the constantly-horny power forward appears to first offer Nichols hush money.

And then vows to be a totally deadbeat dad.

What a class act, huh?

First, a review of the case:

Nichols is suing the NBA player for pregnancy and child-related expenses following an alleged sexual encounter on his 30th birthday in March.

Her petition to determine parental relationship, filed in June, also states that "the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

In a formal response, Thompson acknowledged having consensual sex with the personal trainer on at least two occasions this spring -- but nothing more.

Nichols, however, contends that she and Thompson were involved for five months prior to their late March bedroom romp, which would mean they got it on while Tristan was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson and the reality star previously split after Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe late into her pregnancy.

They then got back together... and broke up after Thompson cheated again... and then got back together... and, yes, broke up after Tristan cheated again with a model named Sydney Chase.

These days, Tristan and Khloe are on amicable terms.

Now, meanwhile, TMZ has published a message Nichols included in her lawsuit.

It is allegedly from Thompson and it reads:

You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all. BTW if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money.

It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season.

So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars.

So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed.

All you will have isn a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.

Wow.

We knew Thompson was a dog. We didn't realize he was a total A-Hole.

In her lawsuit, Maralee requested that Tristan pay her "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth," such as fees for doctor's appointments, prenatal testing, parenting classes, prenatal vitamins and baby clothes and diapers, as well as the cost of her hospital stay.

She stated that he has already covered the cost of two April doctor's visits.

She also wants the athlete to pay for her legal fees.

Nichols is requesting full legal and physical custody of her son, while requesting that Tristan be granted visitation rights.

In his declaration, Thompson said the pair had sex twice in Houston on his birthday and wrote of Nichols:

She "claims that she is pregnant with my child and that she is due on Dec. 3, 2021...However, [she] does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have taken place in March or April 2021.

"However, [she] does not even recall one date in 2021 when I had sexual intercourse with her.

"Therefore, I do not know if her claims that I am the father of this child are supported by facts."

Khloe has said anything about the latest scandal involving her famous ex.

But she did leave a message on Instagram on December 2 that reads as follows:

“I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t."