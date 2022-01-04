Tristan Thompson: Yes, I Fathered a Third Kid! I'm SO Sorry, Khloe!

Tristan Thompson has come clean.

About, once again, doing Khloe Kardashian dirty.

On Monday evening, the perpetually horny professional basketball player admitted on his Instagram Story that he fathered a child last year with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Most observers assumed this was the case after Nichols filed a lawsuit in 2021 against Thompson in California, claiming he was the father of her newborn son after the two had unprotected intercourse in March.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Sacramento Kings power forward said yesterday.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Thompson previously denied having sex with Nichols in California ... where the paternity case was filed.

Via an official response to the aforementioned lawsuit, Tristan said the "only" possible date of conception for the child was March 13, 2021 because he confessed that the pair did sleep together on his birthday.

He added that the two only had a casual relationship and even dragged Nichols for allegedly sleeping with other athletes and maybe having an STD.

Bottom line, though?

Thompson confessed that he slept with Nichols while he was dating Kardashian.

Hence why Tristan actually addressed his famous ex-girlfriend in a second Instagram slide.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote.

Concluded Thompson:

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

"Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

For her part, Nichols shared a photo of her and Tristan's son last month and also told E! News the following:

"[Thompson] told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.

"I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me."

"I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12... Houston was one of many nights we spent together."

Thompson cheated on Khloe way back when she was pregnant with the former couple's daughter, True.

Kardashian eventuallly forgave the serial wanderer, however, only for Tristan to make out with close Kardashian friend Jordyn Woods shortly afterward.

Once more, though, Khloe was able to look past this incident and reconcile with Thompson...

... only for him to go right ahead, sleep with Nichols and impregnate her.

"Contrary to [Nichols'] many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship," Thompson also wrote in a legal filing late last year.

"We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021 and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time."

Nichols said in her statement to E! News that she isn't seeking "a romantic relationship" with Thompson.

"My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment," she explained in December.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5.

His mother, Jordan Craig, has said in the past that Thompson left her for Khloe while she was expecting their child.

The man is nothing if not consistent.

He also seems to be a total and complete dirtball.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all,” Thompson reportedly wrote to Nichols after learning she was pregnant.

“Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong.

"You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

Thompson has admitted to keeping up contact with Nichols in secret fashion via Snapchat, but has denied sending this cruel message.

Khloe, meanwhile, has not commented specifically about this scandal.

Right around Christmas, however, she penned a letter to a "woman" who we're pretty certain was really herself.

"To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I'm sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you," opened Khloe on Instagram.

"I know it may not feel like it at times but you are magic, you are what happens when a dream decides to got to war with nightmares."

She concluded at the time:

"You are a symbol of strength and survival.

"A beautiful moment of life deciding to continue onward even through hell fire. I hope you're reading this right now, I long to reach you.

"I hope you know that inside lives everything you've always needed and that you have always been more than enough, even when others decide to overlook you.

"I hope this next year is kinder to you. I hope you continue to fight for all that you deserve.

"I know it hasn't been easy but I like to think that you are stronger than you've ever been."

Amen, Khloe.

And eff you, Tristan.

You earn $9,489,450 per year.

At least go buy some conddoms.