Khloe Kardashian to Tristan Thompson: Dude, You Almost Gave Me Herpes!

Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloe Kardashian many times.

This is not even a controversial statement.

It's simply a fact.

However, the most recent example of Thompson stepping out on Kardashian is quite different from past ones -- for a couple of major reasons.

First, it seems very likely that Tristan got Maralee Nichols pregnant.

If you've been following along, Nichols is a Houston-based personal trainer who filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson over the summer, alleging he knocked her up on the night of his birthday in March.

For his part, Thompson hasn't denied having had a relationship with Nichols.

He's simply claimed it was very casual and based only around the occasional meet-up for some (seemingly unprotected) intercourse.

Now, meanwhile, Thompson has made the situation even uglier.

Nichols, you see, gave birth to her son in late November.

In a statement shortly afterward, in which she clapped back against accusations that she was merely seeking publicity, Nichols mentioned that he labor was induced at the time.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," Nichols said last Friday.

"I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan."

In response to Maralee getting induced, Thompson actually went ahead in a recent filing and questioned the reason behind this procedure.

He stated it must have been due to Nichols having been diagnosed with an STD.

"Since opening up our private files to the media, I have been contacted by a source confirming that I should be checked because Petitioner [Maralee] has been diagnosed with herpes," reads this filing.

In other words?

Thompson is alleging that some unidentified source told him Nichols had to give birth early because she has Herpes.

Tristan offers up no proof of this claim.

"Therefore, it would make sense that Petitioner had to have a designated delivery date," continues Tristan's legal document.

The paperwork goes on to claim that the Sacramento Kings power forward was not the only athlete with whom Nichols had been sexually involved.

Says Thompson:

"Petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only."

Nichols, as you might imagine, had no choice but to respond to this personal and unproven claim.

"I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality," she wrote in an official reply.

"There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced."

In other words?

WTF, dude! I don't have Herpes!

"I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship," Nichols said, adding that she thought Thompson was "single and co-parenting" in reference to his relationship with Kardashian.

"Tristan told me he was not having a sexual relationship with anyone else; it was not casual sex nor did we have any arrangement," she added.

Where does Khloe stand amid all this back-and-forth?

She has not commented publicly on the scandal.

However, using Tristan's own argument against him... a source now says Kardashian is PISSED.

Why?

Because if Thompson was having casual sex with someone he knew was also having casual sex with other athletes (as Tristan claims), and if this other party was opening up Tristan to getting an STD...

... then this means Tristan was also having dangerous sex with Khloe at that time, too!

"More than anything, Khloe is most disturbed that Tristan says he didn't know the other woman well, but knew her well enough to be with her unprotected," an insider tells The Sun.

"As the reality of what happened dawned on her that has shaken her up the most because he potentially could have put her health at risk...

"There's no turning back.

"She's been fooled for the last time and won't let anyone put her happiness or health in danger."

Seriously.

What a total and complete jacka$$, right?

At some point soon, Tristan will have a paternity test done and we'll know for certain whether or not he's the father of Nichols' son.