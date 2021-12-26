Khloe Kardashian: You Can't Bring Me Down, Tristan! I'm a Survivor!

Khloe Kardashian has written an inspiring message to close out a challenging year.

She doesn't mention Tristan Thompson in it.

Nor does shhe even cite her own personal ordeal over the last few weeks.

But you really don't need a magnifying glass here to read the obvious lines here.

"To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I'm sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you," opened Khloe on Instagram.

She continued:

"I know it may not feel like it at times but you are magic, you are what happens when a dream decides to got to war with nightmares.

"You are a symbol of strength and survival."

Beautiful words, right?

It's very hard to imagine that Khloe wasn't directing them at herself, especially once you consider what the past month or so has exposed about the father of her daughter.

Yes, we're talking about that total hornball, Tristan Thompson.

The professional basketball player was recently forced to admit in an official court filing that he cheated on Khloe back in March.

Thompson made this admission in writing after a woman named Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for paternity of her son.

Nichols claimed in this lawsuit that she and Thompson carried on a lengthy relationship that included unprotected sexual intercourse on the baller's 30th birthday.

She says this act resulted in a pregnancy.

For his part, Thompson has said that, yes, he did sleep with Nichols on that occasion.

He has since tried to ruin her reputation (by saying she has Herpes!) and has questioned whether or not he's actually the father of Maralee's child, who was born on November 29..

A forthcoming DNA test will reveal whether or not this is the case.

Regardless, however, Tristan definitely slept with a woman behind Kardashian's back for, like, the 79th time. He's confessed to doing so himself.

No wonder Khloe has penned this new message, you know? She needs a pep talk.

"A beautiful moment of life deciding to continue onward even through hell fire. I hope you're reading this right now, I long to reach you," Kardashian concluded over the weekend.

"I hope you know that inside lives everything you've always needed and that you have always been more than enough, even when others decide to overlook you.

"I hope this next year is kinder to you. I hope you continue to fight for all that you deserve.

"I know it hasn't been easy but I like to think that you are stronger than you've ever been."

Wrote Thompson in his official response to getting sued:

"We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021.

"[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only."

How did he keep this secret from his girlfriend at the time?

"We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time," he wrote of Nichols.

"There were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship.

"There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

What a sweetheart.

Did we also mention that Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $75,000 in hush money and vowed to never be there for his kid?

Let's all hope Khloe finds a better man in 2022..

She can't find a worse one.