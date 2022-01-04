Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Steve Lodge Engagement: My Ex is a Fame Whore!

Vicki Gunvalson is not happy for her ex-fiance.

And she doesn't feel like pretending otherwise, either.

Earlier this month, we learned that Steve Lodge -- a retired police officer who actually ran in November to be Governor of California -- recently proposed to girlfriend Janis Carlson.

He did so a mere three months after ending his engagement to Gunvalson.

How does the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member feel about this development?

“He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” Gunvalson flat-out told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, January 3, noting that she was in “no rush to start dating” right now.

She added:

“I’ve gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”

Lodge, for his part, doesn't seem overly concerned with what Vicki thinks.

“We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out," he told this same tabloid.

Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April 2019 after three years together.

About a month after their split, the Bravo personality absolutely WENT OFF on Lodge.

"He used me, he lied to me.

"He's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be.

"No Christian man would do what he's done," Gunvalson told a social media user in October.

As you might expect, Lodge fired back at the reality star shortly after she made this accusation.

“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020,” Lodge told Page Six in a statement after the cheating allegation went viral.

"I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing."

Lodge said the two had not “been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020," adding of Gunvalson back then:

“I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki can not except [sic] this, but it was time.”

Upon initially breaking the news of her break-up in September, Gunvalson didn't sound especially bitter.

“Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are … moving on,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.

"I gave it my all, but sometimes the ‘ALL’ isn’t enough.”

Now, though?

Gunvalson’s famous friends, including Andy Cohen, have taken to social media to express their support for their pal in light of Lodge’s engagement.

“If @vgunvalson doesn’t find a GREAT guy this year, it won’t be a good year,” Cohen wrote this week.

“She deserves it. #FullLoveTankForVG.”