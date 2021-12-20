The Bachelor Season 26 Cast: Who Will Win Clayton Echard's Final Rose?

Here we go, Bachelor Nation!

As The Bachelor spoilers predicted, Clayton Echard may have finished an unimpressive eighth on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, but he's now been cast in a very different role.

And he'll soon begin his search for the number-one woman in his heart.

Indeed, just before Christmas 2021, ABC unveiled a detailed rundown of the stunning contestants that have been cast on Echard's season of The Bachelor, which kicks off on January 3 ...

... and which will almost definitely conclude with Clayton getting down on one knee in front of one of the women below.

Who willl it be? That remains to be seen, although recent Bachelor spoilers have hinted at who makes his final four.

Get to know each and every suitor right now, and right here!