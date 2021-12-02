The Bachelor Spoilers: Clayton Echard's Final 4 Revealed... Already!

by at .

Clayton Echard was only just confirmed as The Bachelor on Tuesday.

And his season doesn't premiere until January 3.

Yet, here we are, already prepared to issue the following warning: 

The Bachelor Spoilers Ahead! The Bachelor Spoilers Ahead!

Clayton Picture

The guru himself, Reality Steve, dropped the identities of Clayton's four finalists almost immediately after ABC dropped the first promo for Season 26.

They are:

  1. Susie Evans, 28.
  2. Rachel Recchia, 25.
  3. Serene Russell, 26.
  4. Gabby Windey, 30.

Those are their names. But just who are these suitors?

Clayton Echard Poster

Evans is a pageant winner from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She's the founder and owner of Susie Evans Media and is a community volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Up until May 2021, Evans was also a program manager for Snow Companies LLC in Williamsburg, Virginia..

According to her LinkedIn page?

Clayton Echard Promo Pic

“I’m passionate about creating videos that are informative and influential in a positive way. I have experience in both entertainment and Corporate America.

"I currently work in marketing and pursue my passion for film on the side."

The 2020 Miss Virgina champion, Evans earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2014 from Lindenwood University ... where she majored in cinema arts with a minor in communications.

Clayton With Michelle

Not as much is known at the moment about Rachel Recchia.

She hails from Orlando, Florida and is a flight instructor and commercial pilot, according to her Instagram page.

Serene Russell, meanwhile, is an elementary teacher and professional model for Wilhelmina Denver and The Tabb Agency.

She graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Media... and she loves to stay up late.

"I will never be a morning person, for the moon and I, are much too in love," she says in her LinkedIn bio.

Clayton Echard as The Bachelor: Meet His Sizzling Suitors!
Start Gallery

Finally, Gabby Windey is a cheerleader for NFL's Denver Broncos.

She's also registered nurse, though, and used these skills to assist in local hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of these efforts, Gabby won the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award (alongside Cleveland Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif), making her the first woman to receive the honor.

In a press statement released by Pop Warner Little Scholars, the organization said:

“[Windey's] selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making [her a] model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation."

Clayton With Michelle

Clayton, for his part, hauls from Eureka, Missouri, where he played college football for the Missouri Tigers in 2012.

He was then signed by the Seattle Seahawks, but never played in an NFL game.

The new Bachelor sat down on December 1 for an interview with Good Morning America, and didn't reveal his winner, of course.

But Echard did strongly imply that he's engaged.

Michelle With Clayton

"I did find love," he said on air.

"I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought.

"Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

Clayton Echard in His Kitchen

Earlier in the same interview, Echard said that he was "incredibly honored and just humbled" to have been on the show.

"I learned a lot about myself and it has been quite the journey," Clayton said.

"There were so many things that I learned. I think the biggest one would be, be calm and comfortable with being uncomfortable and stepping out of that comfort zone.

"It really challenged me to grow as an individual."

Clayton Echard Photo

Said Clayton in the aforementioned trailer:

"I'm just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

The Bachelor season 26 premieres January 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Will you be tuning in?!?

