Karine Martins: I'm Back Home With Paul! I Didn't Choke Him!

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have had a troubled, toxic relationship for years.

From their earliest days on 90 Day Fiance and well into their marriage, their choices have been inexplicable.

Calls to the police, breakups, and alarming accusations have defined who they are as a couple.

On Friday, December 17, Karine announced on social media that she had asked Paul for a divorce.

That same day, video was leaked to social media appearing to show her abusing Paul, pulling his hair and grabbing his neck, in front of their son.

She and Paul have, as is their habit, posted and deleted a lot of things about each other in the aftermath.

Pleas to not attack their spouse and serious accusations have been posted back-to-back.

Now, it appears that things have briefly calmed down.

For better or for worse (it's for worse), Paul and Karine seem to be back home together and spending the holidays with their sons.