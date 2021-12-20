90 Day Fiance: Gino Palazzo Finally Meets Jasmine Pineda!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days continues to introduce its new cast on Season 5, Episode 2.

First up, we have Gino and Jasmine.

Part horny, part awkward, part controlling, we finally see them meet in person for the first time.

Alina and Caleb are both nervous to see each other and see how they mesh in person.

Kimberly is nervous to leave her elderly mother, but receives her blessing -- but Usman's entourage has more concerns on their end.

Memphis prepares for her trip to Tunisia, but her foster sister very directly shares some concerns with her.

This episode finally introduced Mike, a 34-year-old from Thiells, New York.

He has not dated for 20 years, but he is prepared to commit himself to Ximena, a Colombian mother of two.