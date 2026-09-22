Christina Applegate First Video Following Months-Long Hospitalization Sparks Concern

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Finally, a little good news is coming from Christina Applegate.

Following reports of a hospitalization that spanned months, the 54-year-old actress is showing more than proof of life.

She’s also offering a health update and giving a shoutout to her fans.

Obviously, her MS journey remains ongoing. But this is a promising update.

Christina Applegate speaks speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Christina Applegate is sending love to her fans

On Monday, September 21, actress Christina Applegate offered up her first fresh, new Instagram look at herself in months.

(A couple of months ago, she shared some apparent throwbacks — which are great, but not necessarily reassuring to followers.)

“Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha,” she announced in the caption of a short video.

In the video, Applegate shows off her fresh blonde dye job.

“Thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day,” she expressed.

“Love you,” Applegate wrote, “and love to you all out there.”

The video shows her wearing a cozy black hoodie and a gray shirt.

She posed, showing off her hair from the front and the side.

Applegate also shared a selfie to her Instagram Story, updating fans on her hair.

Considering that she was in the hospital four four months and only returned home in early August, it looks like she’s doing much better.

Following a four-month hospitalization, Christina Applegate shared this update caption alongside her freshly treated hair. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She is said to be doing well, relatively speaking

Christina Applegate was reportedly hospitalized in late March of this year.

She has multiple sclerosis.

In the second half of April, the actress thanked her fans for “the outpouring of love” while she focused upon her health.

Though she did not initially confirm her hospitalization, she did announce her own homecoming.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the humorous welcome home message that her child left for her.

Seriously, that’s a fantastic way to welcome your mom home from an extended hospitalization.

(It might depend upon your mother and her sense of humor.)

In any case, Applegate was clearly in good spirits — about her homecoming after four months and about her new hair.

Multiple sclerosis impacts a few million people worldwide. There is no cure. It can rob people of so much joy.

It is encouraging to see that Applegate is feeling up to refreshing her look.