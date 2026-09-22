Taylor Frankie Paul Says She Quit 'Mormon Wives' Due to 'Bullying' From Co-Stars

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Taylor Frankie Paul is done with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — and she’s leaving the Hulu reality show amid a whole lot of drama.

The reality star announced her exit Monday, and in the process, she accused her co-stars of bullying her while she deals with ongoing legal and custody battles involving her exes.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Taylor thanked the network for supporting her and allowing her to return to the show following the chaos surrounding her abruptly canceled season of The Bachelorette.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

But she made it clear that she’s no longer interested in continuing under the current circumstances.

“However, I don’t desire to move forward like this,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor also claimed that she had been the target of a months-long “pile on” involving nearly the entire cast.

“Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting,” she alleged.

Taylor went on to claim that some of the women knew what she had been dealing with over the past several months but continued to criticize her anyway.

She specifically described the situation as “bullying for months,” while also claiming that messages had been sent to her by a group that wanted to push her “to the point of committing suicide.”

She said the messages arrived while she was on her way to film the Season 5 introduction, which helps explain why she did not appear in portions of it.

Naturally, this latest drama comes at a particularly messy time for Taylor.

Her custody battles with ex-husband Tate Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen have continued to play out amid a series of legal developments.

Just last week, we reported that Taylor had allegedly failed multiple court-ordered drug tests, resulting in her parenting time being reduced to eight hours per week. Taylor has not publicly addressed those allegations.

Taylor’s apparent Mormon Wives exit also comes shortly after co-star Mikayla Matthews announced that she would not continue with the series, citing Taylor’s return as a major reason for her decision.

Mikayla has since doubled down, saying she still does not plan to return despite Taylor’s apparent departure.

As for Taylor, she ended her lengthy statement with a surprisingly somber assessment of the situation.

“It’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue,” she wrote, adding that she had nearly convinced herself she deserved “all this pain.”

“My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.”

So, yeah. Whatever happens next for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it seems increasingly unlikely that the MomTok drama is going away anytime soon.