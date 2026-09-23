Cindy Crawford Slammed For 'Inappropriate' Instagram Post Following Death of Son, Presley Gerber

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Earlier this week, Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, passed away in a Santa Monica addiction treatment facility.

He was just 27 years old.

As details about Gerber’s final hours continue to pour in, the public speculation about his death gets more and more intense.

Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

And in a bizarre turn of events, that speculation has led to completely illogical criticism of Presley’s mom.

Earlier this month, Cindy shared a birthday tribute to her other child, actress Kaia Gerber, who turned 25.

Commenters who apparently neglected to check the date are now blasting Cindy for sharing such an upbeat post in the wake of recent events.

“Geeze. Not so appropriate seeing this today,” one follower wrote.

“Inappropriate today,” another chided.

Yes, Cindy shared the post several weeks before Presley’s death, but apparently, some social media users still aren’t aware of how algorithms work.

Thankfully, more sensible and compassionate commenters were there to set the record straight.

“This was posted 3 weeks ago people. Look at the date on the caption. People acting like she’s sending birthday wishes after her son passed,” one commenter wrote.

“It was the algorithm that put this on your timeline. Not her. She posted this on September 3,” another added.

“How? Before you comment you should do research. A poor mother lost her boy and god forbid she post about her daughter’s birthday 2 week’s prior to what happened?! Have some respect,” a third chimed in.

“It was posted on September 3 are you guys really this dense?” a fourth echoed.

Obviously, the situation was very easily cleared up. But it highlights the lack of compassion that families face in the wake of drug-related deaths.

It has not yet been confirmed that Presley died of an overdose, but he had battled substance abuse issues throughout his life, and his loved ones are sure to see some truly abhorrent comments in the weeks to come.

By all accounts, Cindy and husband Rande Gerber were top-notch parents. But the internet is a cruel place where many anonymous losers take out their frustrations.

Addiction is a medical issue and not a moral failing. But even as the details of his death remain a mystery, Presley is already being judged harshly by millions of people who never met him.