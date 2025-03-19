Morgan Wallen Facing Jail Time? Felony Charges Could Upend Career After Latest Arrest

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Morgan Wallen facing jail time?

In April of 2024, authorities arrested Wallen after his rooftop tantrum endangered people on the street below.

This was not his first incident of bad behavior. However, this time, it may cost him more than some bad press and some business ties.

But thanks to his legal team’s efforts, Morgan Wallen won’t be forced to do hard time.

In this handout photo provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, musician Morgan Wallen poses in a booking photo on April 8, 2024 in Nashville Tennessee. Wallen, 30, was booked on 3 counts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar Sunday night. (Photo Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

Why is Morgan Wallen facing potential jail time?

It sounds like Morgan Wallen’s regrets over the Nashville chair-yeeting incident aren’t going away any time soon.

On April 7 of 2024, he allegedly threw a chair off of the roof of a Nashville bar. Eric Church’s new establishment on Broadway does not encourage or condone this sort of behavior.

However, it isn’t destruction of property — and the disorderly conduct — that led to Wallen’s arrest. He was charged eith three felony counts of reckless endangerment alongside his misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

When you throw a chair from a rooftop, it’s liable to land somewhere. In this case, the chair allegedly landed near two police officers below.

If you are wealthy and even moderately famous, you can get away with all sorts of things because trying to hold you accountable would be too much of a pain. However, slightly startling police has cost countless Americans their lives. It cannot be a surprise that this led to his arrest.

Obviously, it’s almost certain that he had no idea that the officers were below. But that’s the point of the charges. When you throw a piece of furniture off of a building, you run the risk of recklessly endangering anyone unlucky enough to be below.

Attorney Worrick Robinson appears in court representing country music artist Morgan Wallen at Justice A. A. Birch Building on May 3, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen was arrested and charged with one count of disorderly conduct and three counts of reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s in downtown Nashville on April 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: George Walker IV – Pool/Getty Images)

Is Morgan Wallen facing actual jail time?

According to a report by Life & Style, Morgan Wallen’s attorneys have been able to secure a “slap on the wrist” for their client.

His past legal issues (this is not his first disorderly conduct arrest) may have led him to believe that his behavior will never have real consequences.

“Morgan’s lawyers have tried to strike a deal where he’d receive probation,” an inside source dished. “But it’s looking bleak at this point. He’s likely to spend time behind bars.”

Morgan Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In December of 2024, Morgan was sentenced to 7 days of incarceration, but he was able to serve out his sentence at a DUI education center. As part of his generous plea deal, he also received two years’ probation.

At one point, the country crooner faced as much as six years in prison — though, obviously, his attorney would like to reduce that time as much as possible.

Of course, he would’ve needed a conviction on all three counts of felony reckless endangerment before he could receive such a stiff sentence.

Initially, Wallen’s attorneys were reportedly telling him that “the best scenario is a 30- to 60-day sentence.” Obviously, they were able to secure an even better deal.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

There may be no easy way out this time

“I don’t think the prosecutors want him to skate away with no time because people will think it’s because of his celebrity status,” the inside source opined shortly after the arrest.

For an ordinary person, a 30-60 day jail sentence could mean losing a home, losing a job, and more. While Morgan Wallen likely doesn’t have to worry about that, this could still sufer real consequences for his career.

The insider explained: “If Morgan has a felony conviction, it’s going to make it hard for him to get work visas to tour internationally!”

Well, yeah. Many countries might not want a visit from a furniture-throwing maniac.

These days, sources close to the singer say that Wallen is hoping to stay sober throughout his upcoming tour. We wish him well in that endeavor.