Morgan Wallen Urged to Seek Help As Behavior Spiral Worsens

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By all appearances, Morgan Wallen is a troubled man.

The recent incident in which he overturned a piano on stage was only the latest in a long line of worrisome moments.

He’s 33 years old. He cannot be throwing tantrums and acting out like a troubled teen at his big age.

Those close to him are reportedly worried, and urging him to seek rehab for anger management before it’s too late.

Country music star Morgan Wallen appears in court for a plea hearing on December 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Is he okay? Evidently not

According to a report from RadarOnline, Wallen’s friends and acquaintances are worried sick about his obvious behavioral issues.

“Morgan swore he’d learned his lesson and gotten his rage issues under control,” an inside source dished.

“But,” the insider warned, “this proves he’s full of baloney.”

By this, they mean the piano-flipping incident. It’s wasteful, and it’s a red flag that someone is out of control.

The source added: “At a bare minimum, he needs anger management classes and a total reset.”

“Morgan says this has all been blown out of proportion,” the insider went on to report.

According to this, he has a truly unbelievable claim regarding the May 29 piano-flipping incident in Denver.

“He claims that the piano flipped over by accident,” the source added.

“But,” the insider quickly clarified, “nobody’s buying that.”

Certainly, the video appears to show the controversial singer intentionally shoving the piano, frustrated at a technical issue. But then, we cannot claim to know what was on his mind.

There are rehabs for behavioral problems

“Morgan’s extremely cranky and constantly flies off the handle for no good reason,” the source characterized.

“People are always walking on eggshells around him,” the insider then detailed.

The report mentioned Blake Shelton, who served as a mentor to Wallen after the latter appeared on The Voice.

“Blake’s very worried about the situation,” the source alleged, “even though he’s kept his distance from Morgan for some time because he wanted to try the tough love approach.”

The insider warned: “Now there’s a real worry that Morgan is one step away from total implosion.”

Many people first heard of Wallen, not from his music, but from the video of him saying the N-word that surfaced in 2021. For many of us, this still defines him.

In 2024, he pitched a chair off of a rooftop bar in Nashville, nearly hitting two police officers. Not his only incident with throwing something heavy, by the way.

Just last year, Wallen abruptly left Saturday Night Live, causing a stir.

Whatever is wrong with him, we hope that he gets the help that he needs.

But if his friends and loved ones cannot reach him on this, he might have to stoop even lower before he sees that he’s in a crisis.