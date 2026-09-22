Dolly Parton’s Nephew Abruptly Fired After Announcing Her Death

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On August 25, it was Bryan Seaver, nephew of Dolly Parton, who announced that she had passed away.

For many, this sad and formal announcement on her official page was their first introduction to him.

Now, in a stunning shakeup, he and his security companies have been fired from all family properties.

This could be a simple change … or the opening shot in a battle over the late icon’s estate.

Dolly Parton attends Stella Parton’s Red Tent Women’s Conference 2014. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton’s nephew has been abruptly fired

TMZ got a look at a termination letter that Bryan Seaver, nephew of the late great Dolly Parton, received.

He was her longtime head of security.

The letter informed him that he and his security companies are immediately dismissed from every one of his late aunt’s properties.

That meant Dolly’s main residence in Nashville.

It also included her museum, her downtown residence, and her warehouse.

It seems that the abrupt dismissal was timed with a replacement, to avoid gaps in security.

A new security team reportedly descended upon these properties.

Sometimes, the sudden death of a loved one — particularly the most monied member of a family — can lead to infighting and squabbling over a sprawling estate.

This means that some moves can be mere corrections or normal courses of action following a tragic death, while others can be power plays that lead to lengthy and ugly court battles.

Is an estate war brewing? Gosh, we hope not.

What does this mean? Bryan Seaver is speaking out

Bryan Seaver and his team are calling out Pinnacle Bank and Dolly Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

Speaking to TMZ, they shared that they feel “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” following her death.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family,” the statement affirmed.

‘And we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith,” they added.

“And,” the statement continued, “with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

According to the termination letter that Seaver received, the properties and professional interests that were once Dolly’s are now under the control of the DP Dean Trust.

The document does acknowledge that her nephew’s personal financial interest in the trust remains intact.

However, he no longer has any security duties.

Even if this was the right move for some unexplained reason, that has to hurt Seaver. He is, after all, grieving the passing of his aunt.

Our thoughts continue to go out to all who loved Dolly (and isn’t that all of us?). The world is worse in her absence.