Country Star Ella Langley UNRECOGNIZABLE in Pre-Fame Throwback Videos

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“Fame changes you” takes on a new meaning with Ella Langley.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Country music star was relatively unknown, recording herself preparing for her day.

Those GRWM videos didn’t go away.

And if she hadn’t posted them herself, many would have no idea that it was Langley.

Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest on June 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Is that really Ella Langley?

In 2024, Ella Langley’s debut studio album, Hungover, catapulted her into a world of Country music success.

About a year later, the release of “Choosin’ Texas” — the lead single from her 2026 album, Dandelion — took off like wildfire within the Country world, making her a star.

Back in 2022, she was doing music. But, at the time, she was still an up-and-coming musician, opening for other artists.

In resurfaced TikTok videos, Langley does get-ready-with-me videos discussing her makeup and styling.

Suffice it to say that everything, from her hair to her clothing to even how she styles her face, look wildly different when compared with the singer fans know and love today.

Here and now, 27-year-old Langley has iconic bangs and a full-glam makeup look.

On stage, she wears bedazzled outfits.

Whether they’re white or black, covering her body or showing some skin, we tend to only see the “finished product.”

Seeing how she looked just a few years ago, fans were astonished at her down-to-earth vibes.

Part of the difference is just transitioning from early twenties to late twenties. But part of it is just the effect that money and fame so often has upon performers and their sense of style.

‘My style has definitely evolved over the years’

As recently as last month, Ella Langley was very openly discussing her major makeover.

“Growing up in Alabama, I was a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl,” she told Good Morning America.

“My style has definitely evolved over the years, and fashion has become a way I love to express myself both on and off stage.”

Langley characterized her current aesthetic as “a mix of Western, bohemian, and a little edgy.”

In a moment of stark relatability, Langley did emphasize that “comfort is always important” no matter what her sense of style.

That applied as much in 2022 when she was wearing an oversized t-shirt and no bra to do her makeup as it does now as she rocks full glam and sequined costumes.

2024 is when she first adopted her more stylized appearance.

It looks good on her!

Fans are continuing to digest how much her vibe has evolved since she was an opening act. And some acknowledged that they simply wouldn’t have recognized her had the old videos not come from the same account.