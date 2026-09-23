Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to Additional 15 Years for Sexual Assault of 'Project Runway' Producer

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It now seems almost certain that Harvey Weinstein will die in prison.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was sentenced to an additional 15 years behind bars today, bringing another chapter of his sprawling #MeToo-era legal saga to a close.

Weinstein appeared in a Manhattan courtroom this morning to learn his fate after being convicted of sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006.

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court for the retrial of his rape case on May 7, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Weinstein, 74, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for first-degree criminal sexual act. The charge carried a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Haley, who has also gone by the name Mimi Haleyi, gave a victim impact statement in court.

“He abused his position and power,” Haley said, according to NBC News, describing the impact the assault had on her life.

“It is a life sentence for me,” she added.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied sexually assaulting or raping anyone.

His latest sentence comes more than six years after he was first sentenced in New York.

That original conviction was overturned by New York’s highest court in 2024 after judges determined that testimony concerning allegations that were not part of the case had improperly influenced the trial.

Rather than ending his legal troubles, however, the reversal sent Weinstein back to court for another trial.

In 2025, a jury again found him guilty of sexually assaulting Haley. The same jury acquitted him of a separate sex-crime charge involving Kaja Sokola and failed to reach a verdict on a rape allegation made by Jessica Mann.

That unresolved charge eventually became the subject of yet another trial.

But in June, prosecutors dropped the rape charge after Mann said she could not endure testifying against Weinstein again. She had already taken the witness stand in three separate proceedings involving the allegation.

With that case dismissed, Weinstein’s sentencing on the Haley conviction could finally move forward.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose a 20-year sentence, while Weinstein’s attorney requested a significantly shorter term, arguing that Weinstein has already spent more than six years behind bars.

The 15-year sentence does not mean Weinstein’s legal troubles are over. He was also convicted in California of raping an Italian actor and is appealing that conviction. He is expected to serve a 16-year sentence in California after completing his New York punishment.

For Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, the courtroom has now become a far more familiar setting than the red carpets where he once held considerable influence.

And more than a decade after the alleged assault that led to his latest conviction, the legal consequences are still unfolding.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.