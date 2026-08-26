Dolly Parton Died After ‘Brief Battle With Cancer,’ Reps Confirm

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UPDATE: We now know that Dolly passed away at Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University Hospital following a “brief battle with cancer.”

That news comes courtesy of a statement from the music legend’s representatives:

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope, and integrity into everything she touched,” the statement read (via People):

“Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

Read on for initial coverage of the final days of an American icon:

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Country legend Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80.

News of her death comes courtesy of an Instagram video from her nephew and head of security, Brian Seaver:

“My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he says in the video, adding:

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it til now.”

No official cause of death has been revealed, but the news follows months of worrisome reports about Parton’s health.

In May, Dolly was forced to cancel a planned series of shows in Las Vegas.

Just last week, Parton issued a statement about her recovery, acknowledging that her health had declined following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” Dolly told People, adding:

“You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

Her statement continued:

“But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago.

“I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI!

Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

Born into a large and impoverished family in 1946, Dolly began playing guitar and singing as a child before moving to Nashville shortly after graduating high school.

Her career eventually became one of the most remarkable in music history.

Parton released her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967 and went on to become the best-selling female country artist of all time, selling more than 160 million albums worldwide.

Her legendary catalog includes such genre-defining classics as “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

In addition to her towering achievements in the world of music, Parton will be remembered for her roles in such films as 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, as well as her humanitarian work, which touched the lives of millions.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” Parton’s team saif in a statement, adding:

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Our thoughts go out to Dolly’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.