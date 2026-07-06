Dolly Parton Raves Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's $2 Million Donation: 'I Will Always Love You'

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Some people had complaints about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

These gripes ranged from legitimate to bad faith.

But Taylor and Travis donated a whopping $26 million to a variety of charities.

Dolly Parton’s charity received a sizable portion of that donation. And she has some words for the couple.

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere on March 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’

On Friday, July 3, Dolly took to her social media pages to reveal that Taylor and Travis had donated $2 million to her Imagination Library.

The famous charity program mails free books to children from birth to the age of five, the ages at which most children developmentally first learn to read.

Parents reading with children helps childhood development in numerous ways, helping to give them a head start on life. Dolly’s charity work is legendary.

“Taylor and Travis, it’s Dolly, and I was just told that you two are making a donation of two million dollars to my Imagination Library,” she stated in her Instagram video.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Dolly expressed.

“I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude,” Dolly expressed.

“Hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it?” she joked.

Dolly explained: “Because that is going to be one special baby!”

Yes, the Rumpelstiltskin jokes took off on social media after this post.

Though she’s not literally asking for their child, surely anyone would be lucky to grow up as Dolly’s kid.

‘I will always love you’

Dolly noted that the mission of her Dollywood Foundation is “to dream more, care more, learn more, and be more.”

She shared that her charitable organization will push for that “in bigger ways now with your money.”

To end her video, Dolly sang a line from one of her most famous songs — one that urban legend claims that she penned on the same day that she wrote “Jolene.” (That is not true, by the way.)

“I will always love you,” she assured the newlyweds.

Dolly then blew a kiss to the camera.

Taylor and Travis’ generous donation was to make their wedding day extra special.

One can essentially justify self-centered splurges by donating a proportionate amount to positive causes.

(Notably, Taylor’s Eras Tour tended to accompany massive donations to local food banks, with some reporting that he one or two nights in their city meant that their funds were taken care of for the rest of the year.)

While the $26 million doesn’t exactly make Taylor the next Mackenzie Scott, she’s still doing good things with her money. Just as Dolly has been doing for decades.

Many have observed that today’s billionaires often seem to feel little to no need to contribute to actual charity, pouring money into malevolent projects if they donate at all. It is good to see that there are still some exceptions.