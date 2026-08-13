Jace Evans, Son of Jenelle Evans, Released From Mental Health Facility After Months-Long Stay

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in March, we reported that Jace Evans was institutionalized after he allegedly held a gun to his head and threatened suicide.

Now, the 17-year-old son of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been released from the mental health facility where he spent the past month, following an approximately three-month stay at a camp for troubled teens.

Jace confirmed the news himself on Wednesday, when he returned to Instagram for the first time since being sent away following the incident at the North Carolina home of his grandmother, Barbara Evans.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son, Jace Evans, on Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

His post featured song lyrics alongside a photo of his laptop.

Exactly where Jace is living now remains unclear.

However, it appears likely that he has returned to Barbara’s home, as she has been fighting to have Jace live with her. His father, Andrew Lewis, is another possibility.

One thing is certain: Jace is not living with Jenelle.

Although Jenelle reportedly still has legal custody of her son, Jace cannot live with her while her reconciliation with David Eason continues.

David is legally prohibited from having contact with Jace, meaning he would have to move out of Jenelle’s home for Jace to live with his mother. As of the latest report, David remains in the home.

And here’s where things get particularly strange.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jace has actually been out of the facility for several weeks.

The outlet chose not to report the news immediately in an effort to protect the teenager’s privacy. Once Jace announced his release himself, however, those details could be shared.

Apparently, Jenelle didn’t personally pick up her son.

Instead, she reportedly sent her TikTok friend, Dawson Day, to retrieve him.

A tipster told The Ashley that Dawson and Jace were spotted walking through the Las Vegas airport together on August 1. According to the source, Jenelle was nowhere to be seen and did not board the plane with them.

“She was definitely not present at the airport with them,” the tipster claimed.

The timing is notable, as Jace and Dawson were reportedly seen at the airport one day before Jace’s 17th birthday.

Jenelle celebrated her son’s birthday publicly on August 2, writing, “I HAVE A 17 YEAR OLD!”

“Being a teenager can be hard, but you seem to handle it well,” she continued. “You’re so smart, curious about life, and handsome. Hope today is everything you’ve wanted and more! I love you Jace Evans.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing custody battle is far from over.

Barbara filed for full custody of Jace earlier this year, while Andrew subsequently filed for secondary custody. The two have reportedly been working together in an effort to have Jace remain in North Carolina.

Jenelle, Andrew, and Barbara are scheduled to appear at a custody hearing on September 9.

For now, Jace appears to have made it through an incredibly difficult chapter. And after months away from home, the teenager is finally out of the facility and seemingly has a say in what comes next.