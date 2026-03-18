Jace Evans Held Gun to Head, Threatened to ‘Blow His Brains Out’ Before …

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As we previously reported, Jenelle Evans’ son Jace Evans was committed to a psychiatric hospital earlier this month.

Initial reports indicated that Jace had pulled a gun on his grandmother, Barbara Evans, with whom he had been living.

Now, however, TMZ has obtained audio from a 911 call indicating that Jace actually used the gun to threaten suicide.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

In the call, Barbara can be heard urgently asking for help, telling dispatchers that her teenage grandson was out of control inside her home. At one point, she said he was “destroying” the house, and she needed immediate intervention from authorities.

The situation escalated in a way that no family ever wants to experience.

Barbara told the dispatcher that Jace allegedly had a gun to his head and was threatening to “blow his brains out.” She also said he was screaming at her and, at times, attempting to harm her.

The audio captured Barbara becoming increasingly emotional as she tried to explain what was happening in real time, pleading for officers to respond as quickly as possible.

Law enforcement ultimately responded to the home in North Carolina following the call, which has been described as a “troubled teen disturbance.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Jace was placed in a mental health facility, where he remains in treatment.

There have also been concerns raised about possible substance use in the period leading up to the incident, though details remain limited and unconfirmed publicly.

For longtime viewers of Teen Mom 2, this situation is especially difficult given the family’s complicated history.

Jace has been at the center of a long-running custody situation between Jenelle and Barbara, one that played out publicly for most of his life.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son, Jace Evans, on Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

In recent months, Barbara has also been pursuing legal action in an effort to regain custody after Jenelle sent Jace back to North Carolina from her new home in Las Vegas.

Insiders say Jace is deeply distraught over Jenelle’s decision to get back together with David Eason, the ex-husband whom she has repeatedly accused of abusing her and her children.

Thus far, there has been no public statement from Jenelle addressing the newly released 911 audio involving her 16-year-old son.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues, help is available in the United States by calling or texting 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.