Lauren Boebert’s Son Accepts Plea Deal In Child Abuse Case, May Serve Jail Time

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UPDATE: According to a new report from TMZ, Tyler Boebert has accepted a plea deal related to a previous child abuse arrest.

The deal would cap his jail time at 30 days, but he would then undergo 12 months of supervised release.

Tyler was arrested in 2025 after his child was found wandering the neighborhood wearing only a diaper.

These charges are unrelated to the newer sexual exploitation charges against Tyler, which we’ve detailed below:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives to a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Yes, Lauren Boebert’s eldest son is facing another serious legal battle.

The 21-year-old son of the Colorado Republican congresswoman, was arrested Sunday on multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court records obtained by People, Tyler was arrested on August 9 and charged with inducing or enticing a child, possession of exploitative material involving video, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The alleged offenses date back to January 1, 2024.

Tyler was released later that day after posting a $10,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 19.

The new charges arrive as Tyler is already awaiting sentencing in two unrelated criminal cases.

As previously stated, in 2025, he faced a child abuse case. He also faces charges stemming from a February 2024 incident in Rifle, Colorado, involving vehicle trespasses and thefts.

Those cases have yet to reach their final resolution.

The latest allegations represent a significant escalation in the legal troubles that have followed Tyler in recent years.

And the timing could hardly be more complicated for his mother.

Lauren Boebert has dealt with scandal throughout her career.

She is currently facing a reelection fight in Colorado’s traditionally Republican 4th Congressional District. Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher, a retired Navy veteran, is seeking to unseat the controversial congresswoman.

For now, neither Tyler Boebert nor a representative for Lauren Boebert has publicly commented on the latest charges, according to People.

It is important to stress that Tyler has been charged, not convicted, and the allegations against him will ultimately have to be addressed in court.

His August 19 court appearance is expected to be the next major development in the case.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.