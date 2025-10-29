Jace Evans Offers ‘Update’ Months After Escaping Jenelle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ever since Jace Evans moved back to North Carolina, Teen Mom fans have hoped that it’s the best thing for him.

He’s not around his awful mom, Jenelle Evans. He’s not around his worse ex-stepdad, David Eason.

But better than those two is a pretty low bar. Is he okay? Is he happy?

Using the same platform where he once exposed Jenelle’s cruel texts, Jace himself is offering an update.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son, Jace Evans, on Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

Over this past weekend, Jace Evans took to his Instagram Story to share an update with fans.

“Monthly [checkup],” he wrote.

Jace, who likely has other social media that his mom’s fans and foes are less likely to find, is fairly sporadic in his posts.

He is, after all, a 16-year-old with his own life.

But he was quick to inform followers that he is “doin’ good y’all.”

In an Instagram Story update, Jace Evans shared a “monthly checkup” with followers. (Image Credit: Instagram)

His checkup is likely about more than letting fans know that, more than two months after his return to North Carolina, he’s doing well.

(Or, you know, as well as someone with his traumatic backstory could conceivably be doing)

Jace is currently on probation after the family drama in Vegas.

Despite the move, he has to do check-ins with his probation office. He also must submit to regular drug tests.

That’s a lot for a teenager to have to deal with. But hopefully, the worst is now behind him.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

Barbara has her own issues, but he HAS to be better off away from Jenelle, right?

This summer, Jace Evans leaked text messages from Jenelle — his own mother.

She had, among other things, sent him an all-caps “F–K YOU.”

That kind of remark would be alarming to see from a parent to an adult child Jenelle’s age, unless it were in jest.

It is simply not appropriate or acceptable to speak to one’s teenage child like this.

Though, unfortunately, Jace has been through much worse.

Taking to Instagram, Jace Evans shared alleged texts from his notorious mother, Jenelle. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Jenelle went on to blame Jace’s “different medical diagnosis” for him exposing her abhorrent comments publicly.

Just for the record, you don’t need a diagnosis.

It is perfectly reasonable to use a platform — if you have it — to call out the people who wrong you.

Most teens just do not have the social media following or attention to effectively humiliate their awful parent.

Jace’s followers, however, already know what a real piece of work Jenelle is.

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture from her Teen Mom days. (MTV)

It will take years for Jace to heal and recover with everything that his life has been

To be blunt, Jace Evans never stood a chance at having a normal, happy, or healthy childhood.

Why? Because he was born to Jenelle. And Jenelle’s decisions have made things worse and worse for him over the years.

Even recently, the alarmingly immature former Teen Mom villain blocked her son on social media.

(She has since unblocked him, but does not follow him)

Jace has plenty of emotional support from thousands of Teen Mom fans who are rooting for him. But we’re sure that he’d trade it all for at least a halfway decent mother.