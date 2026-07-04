Why Did Adam Sandler Officiate Taylor Swift’s Wedding? Here’s What We Know

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As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating their first full day as a married couple.

Yes, after months of rumors and anticipation, Taylor and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

And the superstar couple asked none other than Adam Sandler to officiate the ceremony.

Adam Sandler speaks onstage during Netflix’s “The Lineup: Live From The Egyptian” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix)

At first glance, the man who crooned such classics as “Lunch Lady Land” and “Somebody Kill Me” might seem like an unexpected choice.

But according to People, the comedy legend has developed a close friendship with both Swift and Kelce over the years, making him a natural fit to preside over the ceremony.

Sandler and Kelce became especially close while filming Happy Gilmore 2, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a memorable appearance as Bad Bunny’s boss from hell.

And on several occasions, Sandler has spoken warmly about Swift, revealing in past interviews that his daughters are devoted fans and that her music has played an important role in their lives.

Sandler has described the NFL star as a “gentle, nice guy” and a “great human,” while complimenting both his comedic instincts and acting ability.

And in addition to pronouncing the couple man and wife, Sandler reportedly performed an original song that he wrote about Taylor and Travis’ love. How many newlweds have had that honor?

The wedding itself broke with several traditions.

Rather than having bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift chose her brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her “Man of Honor,” while Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man.

The intimate decision underscored the couple’s desire to keep family at the center of the celebration.

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows Friday evening during a lavish black-tie ceremony at Madison Square Garden, surrounded by family, friends, and a lengthy list of celebrity guests.

For fans who wondered why Sandler landed such an important role, the answer appears to be a simple one.

He wasn’t just a famous face on the guest list. He was a wise and beloved older friend.

And judging by everything that’s been shared about the ceremony so far, Taylor and Travis wouldn’t have had it any other way.