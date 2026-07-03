Taylor Frankie Paul Exposes Exes with Photos of Scary Bruising, Says She Was Deceived …

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Fair warning: this update includes descriptions of domestic abuse and photos of injuries.

We previously reported that Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband submitted her texts to court as part of their custody fight.

She’s had enough and she’s done protecting the men who never deserved to be in her life.

Taylor has posted numerous pictures depicting injuries on her body, as well as calling out her exes’ most recent twisted mind games.

Taylor Paul attends the Oscars on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

‘I was vulnerable and trusted my ex’

On Friday, July 3, Taylor took to her Instagram Story to share a series of statements — including some hard-to-look-at photos.

In them, she described the behavior of two exes.

Without her confirming or denying any names, most assume these men to be Tate Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

She says that one of these men tricked her into telling more about her trauma and her mental health, and that she was in a “vulnerable” place and told him.

This ex then allegedly “lied, twisted it, and then teamed up with the person that did it to me.”

On her Instagram Story, Taylor Frankie Paul described how an unnamed ex had deceived her and then used her mental health updates against her in court. (Image Credit: Instagram)

At present, Taylor must undergo regular testing for drugs and alcohol.

She also voluntarily checked herself into rehab earlier this year.

This, it seems, may have been one of the details of her mental health work that has been used against her — even though going to rehab is literally a good thing.

Though Taylor has kept the public updated on certain aspects of her mental health, she only divulged some information to an ex in the guise of sharing (and custody issues).

Now, she says that these men are using all that they know about her to punish her for it.

CW: domestic abuse Taylor Frankie Paul shared a series of photos showing verbal abuse, manipulation, and physical injuries, all allegedly from ex-husband Tate Paul. This is one of them.



[image or embed] — fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) July 3, 2026 at 11:18 AM

‘I was always reminded I’d go to jail if I told anyone’

The worst was more than one photo in which Taylor shared photos of herself with injuries.

Some wounds were on her arms. Other son her back or shoulders.

In one snap, she showed herself at 3 months pregnant.

Taylor recalled being “scared to ask for help because I was always reminded I’d go to jail if I told anyone.”

That threat is sometimes hollow, but not always. It is arguably undeniable that Taylor has faced clear retaliation.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor Frankie Paul detailed how she has been coerced and framed in a negative light as part of what feels like a harassment campaign. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Why is Taylor being targeted?

Based upon the timeline — even ignoring Taylor’s own commentary — it appears that there is a concerted effort to throw bad press on Taylor for two purposes.

The first is for her exes to gain custody of her children. Much of what looks like quintessential DARVO tactics are playing out in public, just as they do in family court every day without making headlines.

The second is to keep ABC from ever allowing her season of The Bachelorette to air. That one feels personal. It feels petty.

Is that really what’s happening here? We cannot claim to know the inner workings of Dakota or Tate’s minds.

What is indisputable is that Taylor is going through a hard time right now.