Taylor Swift Wedding: Did She and Travis Kelce Already (Secretly) Marry?

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The wait is over.

With so much still unknown about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, fans have little to go on but enthusiasm for the two the marry.

We know about the hefty NYPD presence, the watermarked invites, and the NDAs for guests.

But … did Taylor and Travis already get married before their big bash?

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

‘They are already married’

According to what multiple inside sources have told Page Six, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married quietly and ahead of time.

“They are already married,” insisted one insider.

Another source dished that, in Nashville, word is making the rounds that the pair “aleady got legally married.”

Why there and not in New York, where their big July 3 wedding takes place?

New York marriage licenses are sealed, but Page Six reports that Taylor and Travis haven’t been legally married there.

According to another insider, a small ceremony went down somewhere in Tennessee.

This was a legal event, in front of a small group of loved ones.

Additionally, a site that tracks Taylor’s infamous and widely memed private jet noted that she made a series of eye-opening stops on the final Sunday in June.

These stops appeared to be in cities where some of their closest relatives reside.

Though we here at THG cannot claim to magically know Taylor’s best-kept secrets, it appears that she and Travis may have had a simple legal wedding ahead of time so that they can get that out of the way and then focus on their big day together. Smart!

High-powered wedding guests are ‘flying blind’

Despite the non-disclosure agreements and the watermarked invites to protect against unwanted secret-spilling, we do know quite a bit about Taylor and Travis’ wedding.

For example, there will be over 1,000 guests.

While some — like Harry Styles — received invites but cannot attend, attendees will include everyone from family to friends to titans of industry, like several Disney bigwigs.

Rumor has it that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds did not make the list, which sounds like a true tragedy.

We cannot claim to know what was on Taylor’s mind. But you’d think that someone whose name has been dragged through the mud by terrible men would be more understanding of what Blake went through, right?

According to Variety, a bunch of A-listers are “flying blind” because of the hush-hush nature of the wedding.

Yes, they know to show up at MSG on July 3. But that’s it — no motif, no colors, no further instructions, really.

Some have spent top dollar to have stylists pull multiple looks ahead of time, just so that they have options at the last minute.

(Imagine attending the wedding of the decade and having to dress for it under a, like, RuPaul’s Drag Race time crunch.)

Anyway, we’re all pulling for this to go off spectacularly.