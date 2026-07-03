Tobey Maguire & Ice Spice: Kissing in Public? Dating?

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Ain’t a jellyfish, but she’s the catch?

At a party this week, beloved Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire has sparked dating rumors.

The 51-year-old actor was in close conversation with and appeared to even kiss rapper Ice Spice.

Not a Spider-Man kiss, to be clear. Just having fun at a party, or is this a relationship soft launch?

Tobey Maguire at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

This sure looks like a kiss, right?

On Thursday, July 2, billionaire Michael Rubin threw his famous White Party in the Hamptons.

There were a litany of famous guests, including Jay-Z, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, and more.

This sort of exclusive, high-end event attracts the rich and powerful and the young and sexy, especially if both groups are famous.

Sometimes — as we all saw on the notably-not-a-documentary, Gossip Girl — juicy tidbits spill out these gatherings.

Which leads us to this alleged kiss, complete with an age gap controversy.

During the event, Maguire and Spice were spotted standing on the balcony of the $50 million oceanfront mansion.

It’s unclear how long they were speaking, let alone what topics were under discussion.

However, it appeared that Spice leaned in for a kiss at one point.

And Maguire appeared to place a hand on her arm and pull her close in the process.

Without the perfect angle, we have to acknowledge that the entire world could be misreading what happened. But … it sure looks intimate, we’ll say that much.

PHTOO THREE

Whether the two shared a kiss or just appeared to due to a series of remarkable coincidences, they weren’t hiding whatever was going on.

This was a huge party. The pair had to know that there would be witnesses and likely photos.

Ice Spice is a huge talent, with friends like Taylor Swift. She was both famously and infamously the song behind a recent Spongebob Squarepants project.

And Tobey Maguire is, well, Tobey Maguire. He’s the first of three live-action Spider-Man stars.

To be blunt, neither of them are strangers to fame. They are under a spotlight and a microscope at all times.

Some have (understandably) raised their eyebrows at the age gap. Maguire is 51. Spice is 26. She’s barely over half his age.

In fact, just a few months ago, Maguire got backlash over allegedly dating 20-year-old Mishka Silva.

That said, he’s not one of those guys who only dates 20-somethings. He was previously linked to Tatiana Dieteman, who is in her 30s.

Dating someone half your age — or less — should not become a habit. That’s usually a red flag that someone wants a less confident, less

But allegedly kissing at a party is not, in fact, dating. There are parties where people make out pretty indiscriminately. Not a White Party, but still.

Kissing is fun and so long as everyone is a legal adult, that’s pretty much the end of it until we start to see evidence that they’re dating.