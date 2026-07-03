Selena Gomez Dazzles En Route to Taylor Swift Wedding Festivities, Rehearsal

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It’s really happening!

Though reports say that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quietly married ahead of their big wedding bash, July 3 is the big day.

It truly would not have been the same without her longtime bestie.

Not only did Selena Gomez show up to shower her with support, but she was rocking an incredible look.

Selena Gomez at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 06, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PHOTO ONE

According to a slew of reports, Selena Gomez was there in New York on the evening of Thursday, July 2.

She was there to attend Taylor and Travis’ rehearsal dinner.

This went down at Madison Square Garden, which essentially belongs to Taylor until the wedding is over and the elaborate sets are dismantled.

(Yes, there appears to be, among other things, some sort of enormous tree being assembled for the event.)

Much remains under wraps (and behind NDAs) about the nuptials. But not everything is a secret.

Selena shared a look at herself on her Instagram Story.

Applying lipstick — from Rare Beauty, of course — it soon became apparent that this was not a GRWM video.

Selena wore a pair of Fernando Jorge’s diamond Flicker Short Earrings.

She also bore a matching Flicker Ring.

While it wasn’t immediately clear to fans whether Selena would wear the same outfit again for the night, the high-end look turned heads. Especially in the context of her fabled friendship with Taylor.

PHOTO THREE

Back in 2008, Taylor and Selena had something very special in common.

They wear each dating a Jonas brother. To be clear, not the same one.

Taylor was famously with Joe Jonas at the time.

And, though some of his relationship drama that followed has made some forget, Selena was dating Nick.

Both young, talented singers, they quickly became friends. A friendship that has now endured for nearly two decades.

Last year, Selena married Benny Blanco.

Taylor was there for the ceremony, even delivering a speech before the relatively small crowd.

In contrast, Taylor’s nuptials (well, her Madison Square Garden ceremony) will have an audience of about ten times that size.

Though some have condemned Taylor’s flagrant flaunting of wealth for a mere wedding, she and Travis have donated $26 million to a slew of causes, primarily food banks.

Even if you’re not celebrating her marriage, that’s cause for joy.