Ice Spice, Sauce Gardner Confirm Dating Rumors With Bathroom Selfie

Move over, Taylor and Travis!

There’s a new power couple bringing the sports and music worlds together — and while they might not be quite as famous, they’re receiving quite a bit of attention on social media.

Unfortunately, not all of it is positive …

Yes, we learned today that rapper Ice Spice is dating New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner make it ‘Instagram official’

The couple announced their romance with a joint mirror selfie that was posted to Ice’s Instagram page.

News of the relationship doesn’t come as a total shock: She was spotted at several Jets games last season, and the couple attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party to

On Instagram, the reaction was mostly positive, but once the news got to X (formerly Twitter), the haters came out of the woodwork.

“Yuck he could do way better,” wrote one user.

Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets on the field after a win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“Stingley gets way badder … another reason he’s better than Sauce,” another chimed in, referring to Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

“His career is over,” a third critic predicted, while a fourth tweeted simply, “She’s disgusting.”

A bizarre response to the Ice Spice-Sauce Gardner news

Needless to say, the hate spiralled out of control in the wake of this announcement.

It was an odd reaction, especially since, as we said, this is merely confirmation of a rumor that’s been circulating for months.

Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As a bonus, few celebrity pairings in history have yielded so many promising couple nicknames (Ice Sauce! Spice Gardner! Spardner!).

So what’s the issue here?

Well, Ice Spice has been somewhat of a controversial figure among music fans.

For example, some Swifties love her collaboration with Taylor, while others consider it the low point of the pop icon’s career.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

As for Sauce, his talent for trash talk and trolling opposing fan bases has made him a divisive figure among football fans.

In other words, these two are no strangers to criticism, so they should have no trouble navigating all the negativity that’s coming their way this week.

We’d like to go against the tide and offer our sincere congratulations to Ice and Sauce.

As fans of celebrity gossip, there’s nothing we love more than a controversial couple!