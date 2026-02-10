Tobey Maguire, 50, Slammed For Allegedly Dating 20-Year-Old Influencer Mishka Silva

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Tobey Maguire first slipped into the Spider-Man suit in 2002, Mishka Silva had not yet been born.

But it seems that the multi-decade age gap between Tobey and Mishka is not enough to deter these two from following their hearts.

Actually, Tobey might be listening to directives from a different organ, but that’s a conversation for another time.

We’re here to talk about the fact that Tobey and Mishka are not letting the haters stop them from pursuing this May-December romance.

Tobey Maguire attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The beloved actor and the popular influencer were spotted sitting side-by-side and looking more than friendly at Super Bowl LX on Sunday night.

And according to The Daily Mail, there’s little doubt that these two are full-blown dating.

As is often the case with large age gap relationships, social media users have some very strong views about this situation.

“If Tobey was dating a 27 or 35 year old no one would say anything either. But him dating 19-20 year olds is weird,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mishka Silva attends a Young Hollywood event in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon” at LAVO Ristorante on December 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“You’d think this is Tobey Maguire and his daughter at the Super Bowl, but it’s his 20 year old girlfriend. She wasn’t even born when the first Spider-Man movie came out. I have clothing in my closet older than her,” another added.

“It is not just the age gap. It is the daughter age thing that makes people uncomfortable,” another added.

Yes, Tobey has a daughter who’s only slightly younger than Mishka, a fact that’s not sitting well with some fans.

Tobey and ex-wife Jennifer Meyer welcomed daughter Ruby in November of 2006, shortly before they tied the knot.

The couple went on to welcome a second child, a son named Otis, in 2009, before separating in 2016.

Tobey Maguire attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Meyer filed for divorce in 2020 after four years of separation, and she and Tobey finalized their split with no fuss that same year.

In the years since, Jen has called Tobey “her best friend” and “the best ex-husband a girl could ever have,” and the exes share joint physical and legal custody of their son (Ruby is no longer a minor).

So Tobey’s ex probably has no qualms about his new relationship. And he has a few supporters on social media, as well.

“Adults can choose who they sit with or date. The internet needs to relax,” one X user wrote.

The internet pretty much always needs to relax — but we’re starting to think it never will.