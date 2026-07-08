Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Friendship Will NEVER Recover After Wedding Snub, Reynolds Kids May Need a New Godmother

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Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, there was much conversation about who was invited.

But after the fact, after seeing over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, there’s talk of who got snubbed.

Blake Lively was once one of Taylor’s closest friends. She was clearly not part of Taylor’s big day.

Analysts and commentators say that this exclusion means that they’re never, ever getting back together. And Blake’s kids might need a new godmother, too.

Blake Lively attends the 2026 Met Gala on May 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

This isn’t the kind of snub that friendships recover from

Taylor and Travis’ big blowout wedding didn’t lack for A-lister guests.

It wasn’t just longtime bestie Selena Gomez and friends and family who made the list.

Taylor invited friends that people didn’t even know that she had — like Simone Biles.

She also invited titans of industry, including Disney CEO Bob Iger. They’re not exactly gal pals.

But despite a decade of friendship, Blake Lively didn’t make the cut. She was very visibly not in attendance.

On YouTube, Maria “Ria” Ciuffo of Chicks in the Office spelled out what Blake’s exclusion likely means.

“Not only are Blake Lively and Taylor on the outs,” she reasoned. “She must f–king hate her.”

Elaborating, she noted: “Everybody was invited to this shindig. Everybody was invited.”

Over 1,000 guests definitely feels like everybody, especially when some of the guests were so ancillary that they were more like business acquaintances than friends and family.

“She must really, really be upset with her for her to not be invited,” the video went on.

‘Couldn’t be more done’

“It’s not just a, ‘Oh you know, we’re taking a little break in our friendship,'” Ciuffo assessed.

“No, no, no, no. They are not friends. They are donezo,” she highlighted. “Couldn’t be more done.”

She then added: “Those kids are gonna need a new godmother.”

Taylor actually has five godchildren. Four of them are Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ children. The other is Leo Newman, Jaime King’s 10-year-old son.

None of the godchildren are believed to have been present for the nuptials.

Taylor and Blake’s friendship dates back to 2015, during Taylor’s first era as a cultural monolith.

Their fabled friendship included numerous highlights, including Taylor’s bond with Blake and Ryan’s kids.

It all changed during Blake’s legal war with Justin Baldoni.

It’s unclear exactly what Taylor’s beef seems to be, except that her name got dragged into it — by Baldoni, for the record.

You know, it’s a real shame. Who knows better than Taylor what it’s like to have your name dragged through the mud by a terrible man in a deeply public way?

And yet, if that’s the source of the apparent rift, Taylor’s still holding it against Blake — and, by extension, perhaps the rest of her family.