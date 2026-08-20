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With the shocking news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK move, next comes the big question:

Why?

Many people initially assumed that this means dire news for King Charles’ health, especially after Camilla’s recent remarks.

But there could be another reason. Are the duke and duchess fleeing from Donald Trump?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive ahead of their visit to the Royal Childrenâ€™s Hospital on April 14, 2026. (Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Why are Harry and Meghan moving back to the UK?

Just last month, Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom with his family in tow.

He and his family spent quality time with Charles. They visited the ancestral home of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry was already expected to return to Britain in September for a children’s charity — one that he has supported for over 20 years. And, of course, for events tied to the Invictus Games.

Now, news has broken that Harry and Meghan are preparing to leave their idyllic lives in Montecito, California and return to their homeland.

Perhaps this really is about family — giving their children time and memories with their grandfather before he is gone. But maybe this is about getting away from the rot that threatens to destroy the United States from within.

In January 2026, Donald Trump baselessly claimed that NATO allies had “stayed a little back” from the front lines in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry actually served in Afghanistan (and famously so). He pushed back at the time, noting that he “made lifelong friends” and also “lost friends” during the war.

(At that time, Trump felt frustrated that NATO allies would not simply give him Greenland. His mad king behavior has been getting worse and worse.)

“Boy, what she’s done to that guy,” Trump would later vaguely gripe, referring to Meghan Markle in May.

Trump reacts with fury to any criticism, but covets fawning attention from famous people. This has left him incredibly frustrated since his rise to power a decade ago — and prompted him to react with whining and complaining when people accurately describe his tyrannical behavior.

‘They are moving back to Britain because they don’t like President Trump’

When People reported on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to cross the Atlantic, the potential political angle initially avoided notice.

However, it was not long before folks on social media began to take notice.

America’s very own Magda Goebbels, Katie Miller tweeted a screenshot of a portion of the article.

“…They have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House,” the segment reads. “With the midterm elections fast approaching, concerns about the direction of the U.S. loom large for many….”

Miller then accused: “They are moving back to Britain because they don’t like President Trump.” She also baselessly claimed that the millionaire couple are “broke.”

Quote-tweeting an article about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, white nationalist podcaster Katie Miller claimed that the two were fleeing to the UK to avoid Donald Trump. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Many election cycles see people pledging to move to another country if a specific politician becomes president. Only in rare cases do they follow through.

Moving to a new country is expensive, time-consuming, emotionally loaded, and hardly automatic. Obtaining a visa, let alone the equivalent of a green card, is often daunting or even impossible. Besides, most people decide to wait out what’s likely to be four years.

This time, it’s different. Some folks, particularly communities of color and LGBTQ+ Americans, are having to move between states and, in some countries, leave as refugees fleeing persecution. Not everyone. But as the Trump regime continues, it’s likely to only get worse.

But Harry and Meghan are rich, famous, and live in California. If this insulation weren’t enough, they could probably just move to Canada without much of an issue.

Canada, however, is not any closer to ailing King Charles. Thus the widespread belief that they are moving to spend more time with him before he takes the crown.