Jenelle Evans Dumps Ex-Husband David Eason Again After Repeating Past Mistakes for 8 Months

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Early this year, the world heard that Jenelle Evans and David Eason were back together after their bitter divorce.

It was alarming news, but sadly not surprising.

Now, Teen Mom fans can breathe a small sigh of relief.

They’ve broken up. Apparently, David hasn’t changed, to the surprise of exactly one person.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans on August 27, 2017. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

‘Jenelle kicked him out of her house’

Inside sources spoke to The Ashley to confirm that Jenelle and David had broken up.

This latest round of making a terrible mistake lasted for 8 months.

It was Jenelle who ended things — earlier this week, even.

“They got into a huge fight and Jenelle kicked him out of her house,” the insider specified.

Weird that it took so long. It would be really nice if this turns out to be the last time that she lets him into her children’s lives, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

Jenelle and David finalized their divorce on Friday, July 11 in 2025.

They had a nasty court battle.

And, naturally, Jenelle had a protective order against David for reasons that we likely do not need to explain to anyone who has followed the horrific details of their story.

However, early this year, David was allowed to fly to Vegas to visit Ensley in the hospital.

Unfortunately, David and Jenelle rekindled their sick entanglement. David even moved in with Jenelle.

Brand new information: terrible grown men do not change

As Teen Mom fans may recall, Jenelle insisted that she and David were merely “coparenting” while sharing a home.

(Just for the record, considering the charges that David is facing and everything else that we’ve heard about him, coparenting with the guy isn’t good, either.)

Even so, she referred to him more than once as her “man.”

During this time, David seemed to worm his way back into her life at every level. He even accompanied Jenelle to Florida when she moved last May.

For most people, you might ask gee, didn’t David’s job miss him during this time? That does not seem to be one of his concerns. Especially not when Jenelle is paying for everything.

PHOTO THREE

The fight that broke out earlier this week was, it seems, the culmination of weeks or months of frustration.

Apparently, Jenelle’s primary gripe about her serious awful ex-husband is that he would constantly ask her to buy things for him. If and when she refused, he would of course pitch a fit.

“It was just like before [when they were married],” the source described. “Jenelle finally realized that he hasn’t changed and will never change.”

The insider listed: “He doesn’t work. He gets mad about small things. Just like before.” Well, yeah. That’s who he is.

“Jenelle told him that she will have him arrested if he comes back to her house, because of the no-contact order,” the source added. “She never dropped it and it’s always been active this whole time they’ve been together.”

By the way, when Jace got out of the mental health facility, he couldn’t move in with her — because David was living with her. But then, that’s hardly the first time that Jenelle has chosen an irredeemable man over her own children.