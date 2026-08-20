Shia LaBeouf Admits He’s Drinking Every Day Following Street Brawl Arrest

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Shia LaBeouf is apparently still hitting the bottle despite being on probation following his latest arrest.

The troubled star admitted he’s drinking alcohol every day during a recent probation status hearing, according to a court document obtained by Complex.

LaBeouf appeared without an attorney at the August 19 hearing and told officials he has been checking in with his probation officer.

Shia LaBeouf poses during the “Slauson Rec” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

He also provided documentation showing he plans to complete anger-management training and substance-abuse treatment by next month.

But despite his past troubles with drinking, LaBeouf apparently isn’t steering clear of booze while completing those requirements!

According to the document, the actor acknowledged drinking daily while also saying he had declined mental-health treatment.

LaBeouf’s latest legal headache stems from a February incident at a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras. Shia was accused of repeatedly punching a man outside the establishment before returning and allegedly becoming even more aggressive.

Several people reportedly attempted to restrain him. After being allowed to get up in the hope that he would leave, LaBeouf allegedly struck the same man again before punching another man in the nose.

The actor ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to two years of probation in June.

At the time, LaBeouf’s attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, attempted to downplay the incident, calling it a “minor Mardi Gras bar tussle.”

“The police and District Attorney’s investigation proved exactly what Shia LaBeouf said from the beginning — that this was nothing more than a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle,” Chervinsky said.

“There is no evidence it was about bias or prejudice, which is why the state only charged these low level misdemeanors. Mr. LaBeouf came to court today wanting to take accountability for his part in what happened, and he has done so.”

Now, however, LaBeouf has another reason to take his probation seriously.

His next hearing is scheduled for September 23, although he reportedly won’t be there because he’ll be filming a movie.

And there’s a pretty serious consequence hanging over his head if he fails to complete his probation: six months behind bars.

For now, LaBeouf appears to be balancing court-ordered treatment with a daily drinking habit — a combination that could make his road out of legal trouble considerably more complicated.