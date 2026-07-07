Taylor Swift Invited William & Kate to Her Wedding, Snubbed Harry & Meghan: Report

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Well, the wedding of the year (decade? century?!) has come and gone, but the aftermath of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials is still being felt all over the world.

Predictably, in the weeks leading up to Tay Day, an invitation to the wedding became the ultimate status symbol among the rich and famous.

And new reports indicate that while one royal couple chose not to attend, another received the ultimate snub from Taylor and Travis.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yes, according to the latest episode of Rob Shuter’s “Naughty But Nice” podcast, Taylor invited Prince William and Kate Middleton to her wedding, but did not extend the same courtesy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According tot Shuter, Meghan “begged” for an invite, but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

The move doesn’t come as a total shock, as Taylor met William when he brought his kids to the London stop on her Eras Tour.

And it seema that the two have maintained contact in the years since.

In fact, according to People, Taylor and Travis met with Will and Kate in London just weeks before their wedding.

That may have been when the Prince and Princess of Wales broke the news that they would not be able to attend the wedding.

It was reportedly Kate’s first time meeting Travis face-to-face. But despite the distance between them, it seems that the two couples enjoy a “real relationship.”

“She and Travis really enjoyed spending time with William and Kate. That’s where the connection is,” said Shuter’s source.

And while an invite to Tay and Trav’s wedding was the hottest ticket in town, it seems that the couple did not bow to social pressure, instead inviting people whom they “actually wanted in the room.”

“Actors, musicians, billionaires, television stars—people were calling favors and working every connection they had. Getting invited became a status symbol,” the source continued, adding:

“They invited the people they genuinely wanted to celebrate with.”

The newlyweds reportedly invited around 1,000 people, and it seems that Harry and Meghan simply didn’t make the cut.

Now, that doesn’t mean that Taylor is explicitly anti-Meghan. But you can bet that the British tabloid media will interpret it that way.