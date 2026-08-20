Hayden Panettiere Tried to Have Alcohol, Nitrous Oxide Delivered to Hotel Room Before Death: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the aftermath of Hayden Panettiere’s tragic death, new information about the beloved actress’ battle with addiction continues to emerge.

According to one new report, Hayden attempted to have alcohol and nitrous oxide cannisters (known as “whippits”) delivered to her room during a recent trip to Nashville.

A source tells Page Six that Hayden made the trip as part of her promotional tour for her memoir.

Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards)

“She had alcohol and whippits delivered. They wouldn’t allow it up to her room,” the insider claimed.

The source added that Panettiere was only “there for a day,” and she “wasn’t happy” that her items were not delivered.

In her memoir, Hayden wrote extensively about her struggles with alcoholism. Nitrous oxide can be huffed for a brief high.

Hayden’s publicist and friend Kasey Kitchen denies the allegation.

“She was in Nashville for a short amount of time and slept for most of it. She also had private security with her,” Kitchen said.

Two days prior to the Nashville trip, Kitchen appeared alongside Hayden during her interview with Tamron Hall.

During the episode, Hayden spoke candidly about the toll alcohol had taken on her health.

“When I got to the point of looking in the mirror and seeing my eyes had turned yellow, and that I didn’t recognize my body anymore and I went into that doctor’s office and got a blood test, and he told me ‘If you don’t stop, you’re going to be looking at a liver transplant,’” Panettiere explained.

Hall replied: “So, you’re 30 years old, and the doctor’s telling you, ‘You’re 30 years old, Hayden. You will not live to see 35.'”

“Yeah, [the doctor said], ‘If you do not stop immediately.’ And, I was like, ‘I can’t do that to me,’ and if I can’t do it for myself, I’m going to do it for my child,” Hayden said.

Sadly, it now looks as though Panettiere later lost her battle with addiction. While no official cause of death has been revealed, Hayden’s emergency was described as a “possible overdose” in a 911 call.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.