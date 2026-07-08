The Odyssey Reviews: Is Christopher Nolan's Latest An Epic Triumph? Or Will It Be All Greek to Audiences?

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Christopher Nolan’s reimagining of The Odyssey is set to hit theaters later this month.

And the nearly three-hour adaptation of Homer’s nearly 3,000-year-old epic poem is receiving positive reviews across the board.

Some of the early reactions to the film — which stars Matt Damon as the embattled hero Odysseus — stop short of full-blown raves, but the critical consensus seems to be that Nolan is swinging for the fences with this one, and his risks pay off more often than not.

Matt Damon stars in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey.’ (Universal Pictures/YouTube)

Oh, and most everyone seems to agree that you should see this one in Imax if at all possible (it’s the first film to be shot entirely in that format).

Sounds like Nolan could be on the way to another billion-dollar box office.

Keep scrolling for all of the early reactions to The Odyssey:

Variety: “I have seen Christopher Nolan’s #TheOdyssey, and it is an astonishing achievement. A triumphant, spectacular epic. The performances from Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o are genuinely grand. And for some, truly, the best performances of their career! … Christopher Nolan is a visionary, and #TheOdyssey is a work of art … The battle scenes, especially at Troy, are breathtaking. It’s an incredible epic.”

The Independent: “Nolan’s biggest film to date. This film has about triple the number of huge set pieces than any of Nolan’s previous films, and every single one of them is breathtaking in their own way. In The Odyssey, Nolan showcases visual trickery in a way you’ve never seen a few before. The only criticism I have, and it’s a good problem, is … you’re often left wanting more of each set piece, and it certainly goes your way into height of the re-watchability factor of the film.

The Hollywood Reporter film editor Aaron Couch: “Been seeing his movies in theaters since Memento, and after 25 years, #TheOdyssey gives us a first: a fleshed out horror sequence directed by Christopher Nolan.”

DigitalSpy: “The Odyssey is staggering. Packed with intense and spectacular set pieces, often backed by a soul-rattling score, it builds to a final act that’s as good as anything Nolan’s done. Purists might baulk at the adaptation changes, but as an experience, nobody is doing it like Nolan.”

Collider: “Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is *incredible*. I’ve been lucky enough to watch it twice and it gets better on the second viewing. I’m really blown away by this film. If you can, SEE IT IN @IMAX 70mm. It’s a jaw dropping experience. It’ll be great wherever you see it, but IMAX 70mm is the best option.”

Time Out: “Dense but accessible, packed with career-best work from the stacked cast – Samantha Morton is extraordinary – it’s a dizzying mix of craft and spectacle that’s built to last. Seen it twice, took so much away both times: a chilling vision of brutalized men seeing themselves in the eyes of women, a study of leadership and an old-school sweeping adventure tale. Even the Cyclops got me in the feels. There’s even a few laughs, too. Go see. Twice.”

IndieWire: “The Odyssey: a surprisingly natural (and less despairing) Oppenheimer follow-up about a man haunted by defying the gods & dooming civilization — this one fights to avenge his own hubris. IMAX obviously immense. Too clunky to be S-tier Nolan, but the last act rewards the journey.”

So there you have. It sounds like Nolan will has once again delivered a crowd-pleaser that satisifies the critics as well.

The Odyssey is set to hit theaters on July 17.