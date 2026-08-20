Mitch McConnell Appears Dazed, Confused in Senate Footage

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Even before his disappearance over two months ago, Mitch McConnell was a shell of his former self.

These days, some believe that he is so unwell that he is unable to return to the Senate.

Others believe that McConnell is dead and that those in power are concealing his passing until the time is right.

Footage of McConnell struggling to figure out how to vote on the Senate floor isn’t really encouraging. Take a look:

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in May 2026. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Mitch McConnell seemed lost and dazed on the Senate floor

Unless you count dubious “proof of life” photos that do not actually prove anything, no one seems to have seen Senator McConnell in over two months.

The Kentucky politician was hospitalized on June 14.

Based upon eyewitness reports, he did not seem to be doing well as he was hauled away in an ambulance.

Since then, extremely reasonable people have been asking for actual proof that he is alive and well.

But it looks like, even before his hospitalization, McConnell was struggling to even go through the motions of serving his constituents.

As TMZ has documented from CSPAN footage, McConnell appears to have been confused and disoriented on the Senate floor.

Notably, this was in early June — 10 days prior to his hospitalization.

The June 4th session involved Senators voting 29 times during an 18-hour span of time in what’s called a “vote-a-rama.”

McConnell seemed to struggle with simple yes-or-no votes.

As you can see in the video, everyone from McConnell’s chief of staff to a clerk to Senator Bernie Moreno seems to coach McConnell after he votes the opposite of the way that he presumably would have wanted to.

An experienced Senator should be able to cast votes without guidance

The video shows McConnell changing a vote after being “corrected” by others.

It also shows people visually show him how to vote, as if he has forgotten and needs guidance.

McConnell does seem to follow their, ah, helpful guidance.

Later in the recording ,we can see McConnell sitting stationary for 6 hours while the Senators around him mill about.

Look, perhaps he was patiently meditating. Or perhaps, however unlikely, he was high out of his mind on gummies. But most do not believe these innocuous explanations.

McConnell has not been seen in public since June 14. We are now nearing the end of August.

Even without the footage of him shuffling while seemingly disoriented, people suspected that his health event either caused such catastrophic damage that he can no longer feign wellness … or simply ended his life.

Some even speculated that his alleged death might be announced in August — after the deadline to hold a special election to replace him had passed.

As it stands, the people of Kentucky are down 50% of their Senate representation. And most folks do not expect to see McConnell again unless there is an open casket.