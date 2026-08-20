Is Natalie Harp Married? Questions Circulate About Trump’s ‘Assistant’

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Is Natalie Harp married?

Officially an aide to Donald Trump with access to his phone and ear, something isn’t adding up in their relationship.

It’s clear that she has a fawning and unhealthy obsession with Trump. But is she his mistress?

Some reports suggest that the truth is more twisted than most had imagined.

Natalie Harp attends a bill signing in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Is Natalie Harp married?

When Senator Jon Ossoff listed off just a few of Donald Trump’s inadequacies, two words ignited a particular firestorm.

“He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie,” the Georgia Senator described.

What happened next was a fiery explosion from within the right-wing media ecosystem, with everyone from members of the Trump family to pundits to podcasters practically frothing at the mouth over the mention of Natalie Harp.

Officially, the 35-year-old blonde woman is some sort of assistant to Trump. She is essentially his shadow, penning his most rancid social media posts and printing a carefully curated supply of alleged good news.

Unofficially, many struggle to understand this relationship. Is she Trump’s mistress? Is she married?

Unearthed video: Trump aide Natalie Harp personally types out Trump’s Truth Social posts as he sits there rambling pic.twitter.com/6Bv7uUcNZk — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 17, 2026

No, Natalie Harp is not married.

In fact, there aren’t really any records of her prior to her entering Trump’s orbit.

She was previously a reporter for far-right news site OANN. Famously, she also credited Trump for saving her life after he signed a law allowing people to try experimental treatments.

(It’s true that she had bone cancer, but medical experts have said that the treatment that she apparently used was already accessible.)

By all accounts, the only man of any importance in her life is Trump. And he seems to occupy not only her professional life, but her thoughts and emotions.

Is she Donald Trump’s mistress?

Some accused Senator Ossoff of claiming that Trump was having an extramarital affair with Natalie Harp.

He neither said nor implied anything of the sort. Which calls into question why so many conservatives seemed to jump onto this same talking point.

At this time, there is no evidence of any sexual relationship between the two. Even Natalie’s brother, Preston Harp, believes that it is not a physical attraction on her part — even though he is critical of his sister’s association with Trump and hopes that she comes to her senses soon.

Still, this is a woman who writes emotional letters to Trump — apologizing for “embarrassing” him in public and openly gushing over him and signing them: “With all my heart, Natalie.”

Unfortunately, the true explanation appears to be stranger and creepier than a sexual affair.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, the fact that Natalie Harp is not married allows her to be Trump’s “higher purpose bride.”

A Trump aide confided that her fawning adoration is part of “a Christian devotional relationship.”

This sort of thing is basically unheard of in every other aspect of society. However, among the elite ranks of far right Christian nationalists, this is a known and familiar dynamic where she is effectively worshiping Trump.

Trump values few things more than loyalty. Not loyalty to others — ask anyone whom he abandoned on the decoy plane last month. (Notably, he took Natalie with him.) Trump loves to be adored and appears to have lost touch with reality by surrounding himself with sycophants of this degree.

By the way, right now, a “higher purpose bride” seems to be all that Trump has. Melania avoids Natalie at all costs, according to reports. Which, conveniently, means avoiding Trump.