Taylor Frankie Paul’s Mental Health Texts Included in Ex-Husband’s TRO Filing

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Earlier this year, Taylor Frankie Paul’s life turned upside down.

Wondering when her The Bachelorette season will air (if at all) became the least of her worries.

Ex-husband Tate Paul has been filing against her in court. The judge already ruled against him.

But this time, he’s submitting text message evidence regarding her mental health that he hopes will win his case.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

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Previously, Tate Paul attempted to file a restraining order against his ex-wife.

The court denied his attempt.

Now, he’s asking the judge to reconsider giving him a TRO against Taylor.

TMZ reports that Tate’s new motion includes a number of exhibits.

Among them, texts from Taylor pertaining to her mental health.

Tate submitted alleged text messages from Taylor.

He says that these feature her refusal to explain her inpatient treatment, her not telling him about her mental health crisis, and her mention of ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen recording their fights.

Tate submitted both call logs and text messages featuring others, such as members of Taylor’s immediate family.

Apparently, he believes that it is all of this is pertinent to his argument.

The exes share two children: Indy Paul, who will turn 9 next month, and Ocean Paul, who just turned 6 in June.

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Meanwhile, sources close to Taylor told TMZ that the judge has already ruled, and the ruling speaks for itself.

She recently had the kids for a week.

Despite insinuations to the contrary, no one has demonstrated that Taylor is an unfit mother.

Tate has claimed that he fears for the safety of their shared children. The court disagrees.

Taylor’s camp doesn’t believe that Tate is filing out of earnest concern.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Taylor Frankie Paul alleged that an unnamed individual was using police to harass her. (Image Credit: Instagram)

According to Taylor’s sources, all of this is part of Dakota and friends harassing her.

We mentioned in previous reporting that she believes that her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares 2-year-old Ever, is “obsessive” in attempts to harass her.

Critics of this claim have suggested on social media that perhaps Tate is working independently, opportunistically trying to get custody now while Taylor is arguably at her lowest point in terms of public image.

Meanwhile, outside of court filings, Taylor’s working on herself and trying to be the best that she can be, for herself and for her kids. That’s encouraging!