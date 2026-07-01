Taylor Frankie Paul Voluntarily Checked into Rehab Amidst Alleged Harassment From a …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier this year, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives went on abrupt hiatus as Taylor Frankie Paul’s life turned upside down.

Now, things are slowly getting back to normal, including the mother of three working on her mental health.

It was recently revealed that she went to rehab.

Taylor apparently checked herself in on a doctor’s advice — a promising sign, one hopes.

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

How long was she in rehab?

On Tuesday, June 30, TMZ reported that Dakota Mortensen’s people allege that Taylor violated the restraining order against her.

She allegedly had a third party on her side contact a third party on his side in the hopes of setting up a visit with Ever, their 2-year-old son.

It’s worth mentioning that Team Taylor reportedly believes that Dakota is deliberately harassing her, and using frequent police calls and more as part of his strategy.

Taylor’s alleged motive was to make up for missing a previous visitation.

That one, she’d missed due to a one-week rehab stint.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Taylor Frankie Paul alleged that an unnamed individual was using police to harass her. (Image Credit: Instagram)

People reports that Taylor voluntarily entered the rehab facility.

The report also details that she has since departed, which confirms TMZ‘s sources’ statements.

Allegedly, Taylor “checked into a facility upon the recommendation of her doctor.”

The insider emphasized that this was a “voluntary” stay for her health and well-being.

“She’s committed to getting better,” explained the source.

She’s taking the steps to get better

A separate insider explained Taylor’s decision to People.

“The people around Taylor want her to get help,” this second source explained.

Those who truly love and care about Taylor “want to see her get better,” the insider emphasized.

This source claimed: “Everyone is just trying to protect the kids.”

In addition to Ever, she shares 8-year-old Indy and 6-year-old Ocean with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

As one might imagine for one of the titular spouses of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor was formerly Mormon.

That means that she had a lot of prohibitions and social stigmas that most of us can only understand academically.

Most of us know that a religious prohibition does not mean that something never takes place.

However, it does mean less community support for people who struggle with issues, such as substance abuse or mental illness, if those around them are unfamiliar with the problems or even regard the struggle as “shameful.”

That is to say that the odds were already stacked against Taylor. We’re glad that she’s taking the steps to get her life in order.