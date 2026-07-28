Meghan Markle Skewered by Royalists for ‘Vulgar’ Visit to Diana’s Grave

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Late last week, Meghan Markle shared cozy photos of her kids.

She and Prince Harry had spent days at Princess Diana’s childhood home, and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoyed the sprawling family estate.

Cute, right?

Wrong! Royalists are accusing the duchess of being “obscene” and “vulgar.” Why?

Duchess of Sussex and Founder of As Ever Meghan Markle speaks onstage during Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025. (Photo Credit: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Family visit or ‘obscene’ PR move?

For a quick recap, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a few days earlier in July spending time on the Spencer family’s ancestral estate.

Harry and Meghan have been invited to Althorp before.

Unlike Harry’s paternal relatives, who have been extra weird in recent years, the couple seem to get along well with the Spencers.

Photos showed Prince Archie, who is 7, and Princess Lilibet, who is 5, exploring the sprawling property.

It was cute and sweet … unless you have a very specific agenda. Royalists, for example, have a very specific agenda.

What issue do Royalists have? Well, ostensibly, these Instagram photos amounted to a desecration of Diana’s memory.

See, Princess Diana is buried on a private island on the Althorp estate.

Meghan and Harry did not share any photos of Harry’s mother’s resting place. They did not mention (or “name-drop”) Diana at all.

Instead, they shared snaps of their children walking in the grass. Grass which royalists might care to touch.

The Althorp estate is 13,000 acres. That makes the property over 20 times the size of Monaco. Monaco is a country.

Did they exploit Princess Diana without mentioning her or showing her gravesite?

Or, as The Daily Mail writer Maureen Callahan puts it, “obscene.”

“Diana was buried on that island, at her family’s private residence, precisely to keep her gravesite from becoming a circus, a tourist attraction, a commodity,” the article claims.

We have to emphasize that parts of Althorp are generally open to the public, though not Diana’s gravesite. The estate was closed for a couple of days in early July to accommodate Harry and Meghan and their children.

“For Meghan to share this, in my opinion, is beyond callous,” the article declares. “It’s vulgar.”

The article brands Harry as “traitorous” and says that these sweet family photos “sparked revulsion online and among good people everywhere.”

What’s going on?

Well, to be blunt, certain people are outraged by Meghan whenever she does anything. Or when other people simply speak about her in a positive or neutral tone.

It doesn’t sound reasonable because it isn’t. We cannot explain it logically because it is not logical.

However, in this case, there may be real royal sentiments that are opposed to Meghan and Harry and this trip.

It’s clear that the Spencers are more welcoming to Harry and Meghan than the Windsors. What better way to mask this fact than by drumming up outrage over … we’re not really sure.

Taking pictures of their kids a few miles from Diana’s resting place? Unforgivable, it seems.