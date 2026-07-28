Nolan Wells Was ‘Drinking Heavily’ Before Tragic Death, Friends Say

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There has been a new update in the tragic case of Nolan Wells.

The circumstances of the teenager’s death remain shrouded in mystery.

However, a claim that he was “drinking heavily” has come to light.

Does that tell us how he died?

People listen as attorney Ben Crump holds a press conference with Elmore Wonsley and Christine Wells-Wonsley, the parents of Nolan Wells, on July 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

‘Drinking heavily with friends’

18-year-old Wells vanished after partying with friends on July 4, 2026.

He was later found face-down, still in his swim trunks.

After two days in this state on the beach, his identity was confirmed with dental records.

Now, ABC News reports that witnesses told investigators that Wells was “drinking heavily with friends” during the fateful trip to Horn Island.

What does that tell us?

From the start, investigators have suspected that Wells may have died by drowning.

(He was found in swim trunks and along the beach.)

It is more likely for someone who has been drinking heavily, as Wells allegedly was, to drown accidentally.

Certainly, it is a preferable answer to someone having been struck hard enough to render them unconscious in the water or physically held underwater.

Those images of a homicide — deliberate or accidental — have plagued Wells’ loved ones and the general public since news first broke of his death. Is the case now over?

We need to wait for the toxicology report (among other things)

Obviously not.

For one thing, friends reporting that Wells was “drinking heavily” — those precise words coming by way of what searchers were informed when given a description of Wells on July 5 — doesn’t really tell us much.

Alcohol consumption impairs judgment and can cause someone to collapse.

A sufficiently intoxicated victim could certainly have accidentally slipped and fallen and been brought in by the tide. They could also have fallen asleep in the sand and been overtaken by high tide.

But we do not actually know how much alcohol may have been in Wells’ system when he died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office’s toxicology tests will be part of the official autopsy results. And those are still pending.

Mississippi authorities have believed that Wells drowned.

His family wants real answers. And so does the broader community.

A young Black man’s mysterious death is, too often in the history of our nation, not an accident. Everyone wants to be sure.

Even if Wells was drinking, that would potentially make it easier for an unknown adversary to surprise or overpower him, such as by striking him on the back of the head.

Whatever happened, Wells’ family deserves the truth. They deserve closure so that they can grieve in peace.