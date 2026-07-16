Meghan Markle Emmy Nomination Sparks Outrage Among UK Critics

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On Tuesday, Meghan Markle received her very first Emmy nomination.

The Duchess’ Netflix series With Love, Meghan has been nominated for Outstanding Lifestyle Series.

And naturally, Meghan’s biggest haters have worked themselves all into a tizzy over it.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

“A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix,” Meghan wrote on Instagram in response to the news, adding:

“We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”

Naturally, the moment of joy in the Duchess’ life brought tremendous consternation to the many online trolls who still fixate on her every move.

And of course, The Sun was happy to compile the most vitriolic comments in an effort to make it sound like the entire internet is seething over this nomination.

“Poor Meghan Markle never disappoints,” wrote one hater, adding:

“She’s wasted no time getting around to crowing about her Daytime Emmy nomination for her contrived, critically panned, embarrassing flop.”

“You know… the obviously worthless Emmy that you can apply for yourself. The delusion runs deep with Meghan,” another added.

“Is this a joke? With Love, Meghan was cancelled & had horrible ratings,” a third chimed in.

“How much does any Emmy nomination cost, because this was clearly bought,” a fourth wrote.

The author of The Sun piece made little effort to conceal the fact that they share the social media commenters’ contempt for Meghan’s show.

“In some of the show’s more bizarre scenes, Meghan eats a sea urchin’s privates and squeezes her hand up a chicken’s bum,” they wrote after repeatedly referencing the series’ ratings struggles.

It’s true that Meghan’s show has not been renewed by Netflix, but that’s hardly pertinent to the conversation about the nomination, which was based on the quality of the series, not its popularity.

Why would ratings have any impact on a show’s Emmy chances? Why are so many Brits seething about an American award show?

It’s best not to think about these questions or the reason why so many Brits are still fixating on Meghan’s every move years after she moved back to America.

The haters probably don’t give the question much thought themselves, as doing so would force them to confront some very dark truths about themselves.