Madison Beer & Justin Herbert: Engaged!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Congratulations!

Pop singer Madison Beer has been linked to some major names in the entertainment world.

Professional athlete Justin Herbert has been her boyfriend since (at least) last year.

Now, the two have announced that they are engaged!

Madison Beer attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Congratulations!

On Tuesday, July 28, Herbert and Beer took to their respective Instagram pages to share the news.

The photos show the two together in what is clearly an engagement photoshoot.

Additionally, we see some woodworking that reads “Mr. and Mrs. Herbert.”

The caption on the photoset reads: “meet my fiancé.”

In the past, Beer has dated the likes of Jack Gilinsky and Brooklyn Beckham.

(Beer came out as bi about a decade ago, and has had relationships with women, though if she had any high profile entanglements, they kept things under wraps.

Her last major romance was Nick Austin, an internet personality.

As of October 2025, she and Herbert were in a romance. The public does not yet know when, officially, they began dating.

With this announcement on July 28, 2026, Madison Beer and Justin Herbert shared that they are engaged! (Image Credit: Instagram)

Good for them!

Herbert is entering his seventh season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He is a star quarterback from a family that includes other professional athletes.

While he famously has not enjoyed much success in the playoffs, Justin is still young, and his prime playing days might still be ahead of him. Whatever the case, he’s already a winner in the game of love.

It’s clear that he’s one lucky guy!

Beer’s history is perhaps better known, at least in celebrity gossip circles.

She is a singer who rose to fame after Justin Bieber boosted one of her songs when she was only 13.

Being a child star had its burdens, especially when explicit photos of her leaked without her consent when she was still a teenager.

She’s now an adult in her late twenties, and has spent the past decade or so topping charts. (She also worked with Mattel to produce “We Are Monster High,” which is a niche piece of trivia.)

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Beer and to Herbert on their engagement news.