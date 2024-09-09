Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Invited to UK Christmas Amidst Royal Feud

Reading Time: 4 minutes

If they choose, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may enjoy a UK Christmas. That is, despite the awkward unpleasantness with much of his royal family.

Hurtful royal snubs have defined much of the Sussex pair’s public image in the years following their departure from royal duties.

Whether his being barred from his grandmother’s deathbed or disinvited to family gatherings, things have been painful. And, on top of that, the smear campaign against Meghan continues — having taken on a life of its own.

Harry and Meghan have received a Christmas invite. But even if they travel to the UK to see Harry’s family, it won’t be a royal gathering. Because the invite isn’t from who you think.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are invited to UK Christmas

Harry and Meghan have not had a royal Christmas getaway in the UK in a long time. Not since the royal family, including the late Queen Elizabeth, gathered at Sandringham back in 2018.

In early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed from royal life and from the United Kingdom. Following many months of intense targeting from British tabloids — at times, it seems, to distract from William’s scandals — they moved to the United States.

Rather than being happy for Harry or ashamed of not insulating Meghan from racist weirdos, many of Harry’s close relatives have clearly resented the couple. At least, those on his father’s side have. But there’s another wing to Harry’s family.

In contrast, Prince Harry has reportedly kept things very close with the family of the late great Princess Diana. His mother, who was a similar tabloid target and ultimately died amidst the media hysteria surrounding her, would certainly be happy for her son and daughter-in-law to have escaped the royal trap.

In particular, reports say that Harry is very close with his uncle, Charles Spencer.

Charles (his uncle, not his monarch father) has invited Harry and Meghan, along with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The residence, Althorp House, was Diana’s childhood home.

Who invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Christmas in the UK?

“Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas,” an inside source dished to the Express.

The insider acknowledged: “It’s far too early to say whether they will take him up on it.”

Concluded the source: “But the offer is there if they want it.” The best invitations are like that. No pressure, just a warm welcome.

Despite its seemingly humble name, Althorp House is a 500-year-old stately manor on a 500-acre estate. The enormous residence has 90 rooms. It sounds like a wonderful place to spend a family holiday.

If Harry and Meghan accept Uncle Charles’ invitation, this will be a big change for them. It’s a long trip, and Meghan is believed to have not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

In addition to a wonderful family gathering, this could be a refreshing change of pace for them.

That’s the only side of the family extending any invitation (so far)

According to the report, the other Charles (King Charles, Harry’s own human father) has yet to invite Harry to anything of the sort. The same reportedly goes for William and Kate.

“There hasn’t been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one forthcoming,” the insider dished.

The source speculated: “It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham] and I don’t think they [the Sussexes] would take them up on it anyway.”