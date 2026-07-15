Kim Mathers, Ex-Wife of Eminem, Rushed to Hospital Following Suicide Attempt

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It’s been a very difficult summer for Eminem’s ex-wife.

And it seems the pressure of her mounting legal and substance abuse woes led Kim Mathers to attempt suicide this week.

It was reported on Tuesday night that Kim had been rushed to a nearby hospital following a medical emergency at her home.

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, appears before Judge Ed Servito in Macomb Count Circuit Court for violating her probation on drug charges February 12, 2004 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Now, 911 audio obtained by TMZ has revealed that the emergency in question was an alleged suicide attempt.

The 911 dispatcher cites a caller who says that their aunt “cut her wrist” and was “currently sitting on the couch bleeding.”

Kim was successfully treated first by emergency services personnel and then at a hospital near her home in Michigan.

The incident has been classified as a suicide attempt, but details of the events leading up to the 911 call are still scarce.

Watch full video on TMZ

The frightening emergency follows months of turmoil for Kim and her family.

In May, Kim was arrested on DUI charges just days after she appeared in court for a hearing related to a previous DUI arrest.

In June, a warrant was issued for Kim’s arrest after she skipped a hearing related to her second DUI incident.

Police records indicate that Kim’s BAC was three times the legal limit when she was arrested in May.

During the previous incident, Kim’s son and several of his friends were reportedly in the car with her.

Kim and Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — were married twice, with both unions ending in divorce. The couple had one child together, daughter Hailie Jade Mathers.

Their tumultuous relationship inspired several songs on Eminem’s early albums.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline