Katie Holmes Spotted Holding Hands With New Man: Who Is Jason Bard Yarmosky?

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We have both good and bad news.

The good news is that Katie Holmes appears to be soft launching a relationship.

The bad news, for some, is that it does not involve Joshua Jackson.

Who is this hot younger man? Here’s everything that we know.

Katie Holmes attends the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner on June 08, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Is this a new boyfriend?

People reports that Holmes was spotted out and about on Friday, July 10 — and she wasn’t alone.

The beloved actress was with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

Could this have been a mere social outing? Sure.

But the two held hands as they attended a screening of The Invite.

Some people absolutely hold hands with platonic friends. But, in our culture, it is more likely to signify something romantic.

New couple alert? ❤️



Katie Holmes was spotted holding hands with New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky during an outing in East Hampton, where the two looked happy and completely at ease together.



Jason is an accomplished artist whose work explores themes of aging, time and… pic.twitter.com/QTzQjIUD7A — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) July 15, 2026

Who is Yarmosky?

https://www.jasonyarmosky.com/bioThe 38-year-old New York-based artist specializes in 2D art such as paintings and drawings.

He graduated from the city’s School of Visual Arts back in 2010.

Yarmosky has works on display in museums across the country — including as close to home as the Brooklyn Museum of Art.

That sounds great. But … wasn’t she with someone else?

What about Joshua Jackson?

Holmes was last linked with Joshua Jackson … sort of.

The two co-starred on Dawson’s Creek for years. To date, they are both still best known for their iconic characters.

Holmes also co-starred with Jackson much more recently, in Happy Hours.

Back in the ’90s, they briefly dated while they were costars.

Then, more recently, they set shipper hearts fluttering by hinting at a renewed romance.

Well, we obviously cannot claim to know the secret workings of Holmes or her love life.

But many on social media have speculated that Holmes and Jackson dropped hints at a renewed relationship in order to promote Happy Hours.

Look, it worked for Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. It’s a tried-and-true method for promoting films.

Whether that actually happened or not, no one knows.

But did some people go see Happy Hours just because of Joey Potter/Pacey Witter nostalgia? Without a doubt.