Amanda Batula & West Wilson Pregnancy Video Gets Big Backlash After 'Summer House' Exits

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Is this in good taste?

For weeks, rumors have circulated that Amanda Batula is pregnant.

Now, it looks like she and West Wilson are finally responding to the chatter.

Whether this is serious or tongue-in-cheek (or both), they’re getting some pretty intense backlash.

Amanda Batula with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ on January 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pickles and ice cream, anyone?

On Tuesday, July 14, Amanda shared a TikTok following weeks of pregnancy rumors.

The video documents a trip to a grocery store.

During the video, Amanda is wearing an oversized shirt — as one might wear in the summer, yes, but also during the early stages of a pregnancy.

Though someone else is carrying the basket, Amanda is the one loading it up with goods.

She adds three large jaws of pickles to the cart, followed by two cartons of vanilla ice cream.

It isn’t just that, statistically, both pickles and ice cream are high on the list of pregnancy cravings.

(A number of biological factors can cause food cravings. In the case of pregnancy, the placenta releases hormones into the prospective parent’s body, altering moods and leeching nutrients.)

It’s that “pickles and ice cream” is shorthand for pregnancy cravings. It’s extremely stereogypical.

With that in mind, it seems clear that Amanda is poking fun at the rumors about her. Either that, or she’s confirming them.

Either way, the general public took this as a tongue-in-cheek riff on the whispers. And they were not amused.

Commenters expressed their disapproval in various ways.

“Coming from someone with infertility issues, this isn’t funny,” one wrote.

Another called out Amanda’s big betrayal, commenting: “Shocked she didn’t just take the pickles and ice cream from Ciara’s fridge.”

Ciara Miller was Amanda’s bestie for years. Then Amanda dated Ciara’s ex in secret, hiding it from everyone.

Another simply mocked Amanda and West, jeering: “You guys must’ve stayed up all night thinking of this.”

To be fair, Amanda and West also have a few ardent defenders.

Sure, neither of them are going to be on Summer House anymore … but are they done with reality TV for good?

“The BRAVO haters can dig on Amanda and West all they want. But they are the ones who will be shining in the spotlight the more we talk about them,” one defender wrote.

The comment continued: “Side note: they are endgame. Accept it. They will have their own show 2027.”

Only time will tell, we suppose.