Kim Mathers: Warrant Issued For Eminem’s Ex-Wife After She Skips DUI Hearing

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Back in mid-May, Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The arrest came just days after her court date for a previous crash, and police claimed that Mathers’ BAC was three times the legal limit.

So her situation wasn’t great to begin with, and now Kim’s legal troubles have taken another serious turn.

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, appears before Judge Ed Servito in Macomb Count Circuit Court for violating her probation on drug charges February 12, 2004 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

According to a report from Page Six, a warrant has been issued for Mathers after she failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in Michigan on Wednesday.

Kim was expected to appear before Judge William H. Hackel III in Macomb County District Court.

When she did not show up, the court reportedly issued a warrant for her arrest and set bond at $10,000. Authorities confirmed that she had not been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

The missed hearing stems from Kim’s arrest last month, which could have been a much worse situation, judging from the police report.

Officers say Mathers was taken into custody after allegedly striking another vehicle while driving near Detroit. No injuries were reported in the incident, and she was later released from custody.

The arrest came just days after Scott appeared in court regarding a separate impaired-driving case tied to a February crash.

In that incident, she allegedly hit a parked vehicle and later crashed into her own garage door after leaving the scene. She ultimately pleaded no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident.

Authorities reportedly recovered containers believed to contain alcohol from Mathers’ vehicle during the February investigation, and body-camera footage showed her taking a Breathalyzer test.

Mathers has faced legal and substance-abuse struggles over the years, including previous DUI-related incidents.

Police say her teenage son and his friends were in the car during the February crash.

Of course, Mathers is best known for her tumultuous relationship with Eminem, aka Slim Shady, aka Marshall Mathers. The pair married in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They reconciled and remarried in 2006, but that marriage lasted only a few months before ending in divorce as well.

Kim and Em share daughter Hailie Jade, while the rapper also helped raise two of Kim’s sister’s children.

At this point, it remains unclear why Mathers failed to appear in court or when authorities might execute the warrant.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.